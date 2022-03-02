Fleurwee: Scented Candles Bring Light to People

/EIN News/ -- Hong Kong, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Washington Post: “People working from home are burning candles all during the day,” says Kathy LaVanier, an executive officer at the National Candle Association and chief executive of Renegade Candle Co. “It’s something they can’t do at their regular offices.”

In October 2021, Johnny Mark, the chief executive officer of the Fleurwee, whose mission is to make your life into a style and to memorize the life scenes by scents, had set up a foundation in Kentucky, helping people who lost their jobs or homes and people with depression. Every month, the foundation will send some scented candles and food to the people in need. Hoping that the food can solve the problem of hunger, and scented candles can reduce their anxiety and depression. Since then, the foundation has helped more than 500 people.

The COVID-19 epidemic and the resulting economic downturn have negatively impacted many people's mental health. Self-care and mental health are important aspects of maintaining an overall healthy lifestyle. Lighting candles helps create an aspirational atmosphere and create a sense of peace and well-being. Can a scented candle help these people to relax and claim their minds? The answer is yes.

If a person feels consumed by fear or anxiety, burning candles may help relieve pressure. Several studies have shown that scented candles can help reduce stress. Chryssa Chalkia, an accredited clinical integrative psychotherapist and cognitive behavioral therapist, wrote an article that said that “It is scientifically proven that scented candles can play an essential role in the physiological effects of mood, stress, working capacity, and overall mental health.” Additionally, scented candles can create specific feelings in the mind and body. The fragrance of scented candles stimulates the limbic system, part of the brain, memories, and emotions. It can produce hormones like serotonin and dopamine to help regulate mood. Using a scented candle to sweep away a bad mood is one of the simplest ways to escape from breathless reality briefly.

However, please remember that not all candles are created equal, and some may harm people’s health. Therefore, it is crucial to know the ingredients of candles. There are scented candles with various ingredients on the market. Here comes another question: What kind of scented candle should I buy? The answer goes to soy wax.

First of all, soy wax, a natural renewable resource, is derived from raw soybeans, safe for human skin and the respiratory system. It is entirely free of the toxins in regular paraffin wax, which depends on the supply of crude oil, a non-renewable resource containing carcinogenic substances. These substances may be released into the air while burning.

Secondly, soy wax candles have cleaner burning. Paraffin candles typically produce much black soot that collects on the jar, as well as on walls and other surfaces in the home. With candle-burning cleaners made from soy wax, the candles release a small amount of soot as they burn and may collect some black soot on the jar, but in much lower amounts than paraffin candles. Soy wax candles are also non-toxic, so they do not release toxins into the air as they burn.

Thirdly, Soy wax has a lower melting point than traditional wax, making soy wax candles last longer than paraffin or beeswax candles. Soy wax burns calmer and slower, so people can enjoy the burning time of soy wax candles, which is usually 35-50% longer than paraffin wax candles. People may spend more on a soy candle at first, but the longer it burns, the less often they will need to buy new candles.

Fourthly, soy wax is naturally biodegradable. When the candle is finished burning, just use warm water and detergent to clean the container and it can be recycled.

Last not but least, pure natural 100% soybean wax has a high moisturizing degree and is easily absorbed by the skin. In addition, the temperature of the wax itself is not high (about 38-43 ℃), which makes soybean wax a natural, high-quality hand cream.

With all the information mentioned above, now people are capable of choosing the scented candle they like. Nevertheless, do not only focus on the “purchase” of scented candles but ignore the "right way to burn a candle”. It is important to trim the wicks to 1/4” prior to each burn. This will guarantee a long-lasting candle and a beautiful burn every time.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major effect on people’s lives. It can affect people physically, but also psychologically. In this type of context, many of us are facing challenges that can be stressful, overwhelming, and cause strong emotions in adults and children. In such a situation, the Fleurwee company has been dedicated in the career of helping people with depression and contributing to environmental protection.

When a person feels overwhelmed and out of breath, seeking a moment of peace. The scented candles of Fleurwee are able to help people with that. Take a bath, light a scented candle, put on some favorite songs, let all the worries and fatigue go away from the mind and body. A scented candle is small but bright enough to light up the room and one’s heart, driving away from the darkness and cold winter, and bringing peace to humans.

If one feels stressed and anxious at any moment, choose Fleurwee scented candles to bring light into one's life.

