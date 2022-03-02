Magnesium Sulphate Market to be worth US$ 1,007.3 Million by the year 2030 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI 

Nutraceuticals Applications to Boost the Growth of the Magnesium Sulphate Market, Reveals Future Market Insights

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Magnesium Sulphate Market is projected to expand robustly, registering a CAGR of 5.3% in volume terms and 5.8% in value terms respectively. Alternatively known as Epsom Salt, magnesium sulphate has registered widespread applications across the pharmaceutical, agricultural and food processing sectors.

Magnesium Sulphate Market Sales (2021A) US$ 610.2 Mn Magnesium Sulphate Market Estimation (2022E) US$ 643.3 Mn Magnesium Sulphate Market Forecast (2030F) US$ 1,007.3 Mn Value CAGR (2022-2030) 5.8% Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2022E) 58.9%

As the global population expands, the scope of the food and pharmaceutical industries have significantly widened. Over the years, magnesium sulphate has been widely used to treat and prevent low blood magnesium and seizures in women with eclampsia. It is also used to manufacture nutraceuticals and fertilizers.

Majority of the market demand is likely to be generated from emerging economies such as India, Brazil and China. This is primarily because of the concentration of the world’s maximum population and the subsequent development of the agricultural and healthcare industries. Therefore, the market will enjoy a positive growth curve.

Magnesium Sulphate Market- Key Takeaways

Heptahydrate magnesium sulphate is likely to acquire major traction, attributed to extensive applications across multiple domains

Agriculture grade magnesium sulphate to gain 130 BPS due to extensive usage in fertilizer manufacturing

Solid magnesium chloride crystals to dominate, capturing over 4/5 th of the global market share

of the global market share East & South Asia are likely to emerge as the most lucrative hubs, registering value CAGRs of 7.2% and 6.1% respectively

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data Available for 2015-2021 Market Analysis USD Million for Value and Kilo Tons for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, East Asia, Europe,

South Asia & Pacific, Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Russia, U.K.,

China, Japan, South Korea, India, Oceania, ASEAN, Brazil,

Mexico, GCC Countries, KSA, Turkey, South Africa Key Segments Covered Product Type, Form , Grade, End Use and Region Key Companies Profiled • K+S Aktiengesellschaft



• Giles Chemical



• Laizhou City Laiyu Chemical Co. Ltd



• Laizhou Guangcheng Chemical Co., Ltd



• Mani Agro Chem Pvt. Ltd.



• PQ Corporation



• ZIBO JINXING CHEMICAL CO.,LTD.



• Mag Products India Private Limited



• Weifang Huakang Magnesium Sulphate Co., Ltd.



• Rech Chemical Co., Ltd. Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence,

DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and

Strategic Growth Initiatives

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The current pandemic crisis has ushered in a major era of uncertainty. The alarming rate of expansion in the number of infections renders it extremely unlikely for the industrial and service sectors to resume operations on a full-fledged basis. This is expected to generate major downturns in the magnesium sulphate market.

Several end-use industries such as cement, paper & pulp, construction and food processing have taken a severe hit in terms of production and supply. Industrial output has drastically reduced, diminishing demand for magnesium sulphate for several production applications.

Further shortages have occurred due to cessation of magnesium mining operations. This is particularly true for the American and Chinese markets, the latter being the epicenter of the outbreak. A slow recovery path is projected for the market in the long-term.

Competitive Intelligence

Prominent players in the magnesium sulphate market are emphasizing on establishing regional sales offices across emerging countries. This is in addition to their dependence on distributors, as this assists them in promoting and marketing their products more effectively.

Simultaneously, players such as PQ Corporation and K+S Aktiengesellschaft are concentrating on mature markets such as U.S and Europe in order to expand production capacities and compete with emerging markets such as China.

Investments in expanding productive capacity will prove beneficial for expansion of operations. For instance, K+S commissioned a new facility at Werra amounting to € 34 million to increase its magnesium sulphate production capacity twofold.

Other prominent players include Giles Chemical, Rech Chemical Co., Mag Products India Private Limited, Mani Agro Chemical Pvt. Ltd., PERSIA PAYA MADAN, ZIBO JINXING CHEMICAL CO LTD., and Laizhou Guangcheng Chemical Co. among others.

More Insights on the Magnesium Sulphate Market

A recent market study published by FMI on the magnesium sulphate market includes the global industry analysis of 2015-2021 & opportunity assessment for 2022-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.

The report includes a detailed analysis of the market based on the following segments: type (heptahydrate, monohydrate & anhydrous), grade (industrial, agricultural, food & pharmaceutical), end-use (chemicals, pharmaceuticals & personal care, pulp & paper, agriculture, food & feed additives and others), form (solid and liquid) and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

