Additional Formula Recall

Abbott is recalling one lot of Similac PM 60/40 (Lot # 27032K80 (can) / Lot # 27032K800 (case)) manufactured in Sturgis, Michigan. This is in addition to lots of Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare powder formula that were recalled on February 17. The FDA’s investigation related to powder infant formula produced in Abbott’s Sturgis, Michigan facility related to Cronobacter and Salmonella infections in infants is ongoing.

Affected products are in circulation in Iowa retail locations and have been distributed in small numbers through the Iowa Department of Public Health’s (IDPH) WIC program. If Iowans possess any of the affected products, it should not be fed to infants. Similac PM 60/40 is specialized formula for infants with impaired renal function, so the number of Iowans impacted will be relatively low.

Products affected by the formula recall can be exchanged with retailers for an identical authorized supplemental food item. WIC authorized retailers should follow their store policy for exchange and substitutes (which may include, but are not limited to, the same product, a substitute product, store credit, or a cash refund.) IDPH is providing more flexibility to participants, allowing them to purchase an alternative formula for the rest of February and March. If WIC participants have questions, they should contact their local WIC clinic: https://www.signupwic. com/

At this time, this is the only type and lot of this specialty formula being recalled. Abbott is disseminating recall letters directly to customers.

Iowans can check to see if they have recalled infant formula by:

Review the codes on the bottom of their formula packages. Visiting the company’s website . Calling the company at 1-800-986-8540.



For additional details and future updates related to the infant formula recall visit the FNS Infant Formula Safety webpage, the FDA's advisory, or the CDC's advisory.