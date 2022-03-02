Badger Bank Expands Its Insurance Agency Offerings Through a Partnership with Insuritas

Badger Insurance provides 40+ carriers offering auto, home, renter's, commercial, pet, identity theft, and travel insurance.

...We determined that in collaboration with Insuritas, we could provide our customers with new options that further position them to work toward their financial goals and manage their financial risks.” — Steve Dehnert, CEO of Badger Bank

EAST WINDSOR, CT, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Badger Bank and its insurance agency, Badger Insurance, partnered with Insuritas to expand offerings by launching a full-service digital insurance agency platform providing a full suite of insurance services to individuals and businesses. Among its selections, the agency offers auto, home, and commercial insurance products, supporting Badger Bank’s commitment to providing the widest array of financial products and services to help its customers and communities continue to grow and prosper.

“As part of our strategic planning process, we determined that in collaboration with Insuritas, we could provide our customers with new options that further position them to work toward their financial goals and manage their financial risks,” said Badger Bank CEO Steve Dehnert. “Affordability, convenience, and quality of insurance offerings are some of the benefits the expanded agency provides. We are thrilled about this new partnership with Insuritas.”

The agency includes more than 40 carrier partners and offers products including auto, home, renter’s, commercial, pet, identity theft, and travel insurance.

“We’re delighted with our relationship with Badger Bank and Badger Insurance and are proud to have earned the opportunity to help expand their offerings and manage a full-service, digitally-powered insurance agency for the bank and its customers,” said Insuritas Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Chesky. “Through our relationship, the bank is now able to provide simple, seamless access to competitive options for their customers’ insurance needs, all with a focus on delivering the right coverages at the right price at the right time.”

About Badger Bank

Badger Bank is a locally owned community bank headquartered in Fort Atkinson, WI. With additional locations in Cambridge, Johnson Creek, and Jefferson, we offer diverse lending solutions and a variety of deposit accounts combined with the latest technology to maximize our value for customers. For more information, visit www.badgerbank.bank.

About Insuritas

The Insuritas mission is to connect people to the insurance products they need through a seamless, transparent shopping experience where carriers compete to provide them with the right coverage at the right price. The Insuritas meta-agency platform, deployed across a network of partners serving over 11M customers nationally, empowers financial institutions to leverage proprietary data-mining techniques and integrations with a broad array of insurance carriers to make highly personalized, digitally optimized insurance offers to their depositors, all within their brand. These strategies help further their commitment to the financial well-being of their customers while driving a critical source of non-interest income for their institution. For more information, visit www.insuritas.com.