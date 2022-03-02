PyrAmes selected for LG NOVA’s Mission for the Future global challenge “First 50”

PyrAmes chosen for LG NOVA's "First 50" cohort

PyrAmes chosen from 1,300+ applicants to collaborate with LG on innovative connected health products.

CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PyrAmes Inc., a digital healthcare company focused on innovative products for continuous blood pressure monitoring, today announced its selection by the LG Electronics North American Innovation Center, LG NOVA in its inaugural cohort of startups selected in its large-scale Mission for the Future global challenge competition. Chosen from a group of over 1,300 applicants, the “First 50” companies represent new developments in several areas including Connected Health, and will work with the LG NOVA team on their business concepts.

Selected by LG NOVA’s team of leading emerging technology and entrepreneurial experts, the first official “First 50” group represents innovations in industries that will have the most immediate impact on society now and in the future. Equipped with access to LG’s global network’s expertise, mentorship and capital, the startups will collaborate with LG NOVA’s incubation team to create a proposal for a joint business with LG and a proof-of-concept project.

“The LG–PyrAmes partnership can help people with blood pressure concerns lead healthier and happier lives,” said Xina Quan, Ph.D., PyrAmes CEO and co-founder. “Our partnership creates an opportunity to help people address those concerns with far better tools than the occasional measurement at home or in the doctor’s office.”

“These companies represent the top of the diverse pool of innovative ideas and companies who applied to our Mission for the Future challenge to address the challenges facing our community. In these companies, we see great potential opportunities to explore transformative changes that will take our commitment of innovating for a better life to the next phase,” said LG NOVA Head Dr. Sokwoo Rhee, senior vice president for innovation at LG Electronics.

About PyrAmes

PyrAmes is a digital health company focused on transforming the delivery of health care through continuous blood pressure monitoring that is accurate, wireless and non-invasive. The comfort and ease of use of our platform has the potential to provide better blood pressure management for patients ranging from newborns to seniors.

The FDA has granted Breakthrough Device Designation for our lead product Boppli™, which is designed to fill the unmet need of monitoring the blood pressure of critically ill infants when an invasive arterial catheter cannot be used due to the risk of complications and adverse effects. For more information, visit www.pyrameshealth.com.