Submit Release
News Search

There were 958 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,551 in the last 365 days.

PyrAmes selected for LG NOVA’s Mission for the Future global challenge “First 50”

PyrAmes chosen for LG NOVA's "First 50" cohort

PyrAmes chosen for LG NOVA's "First 50" cohort

PyrAmes chosen from 1,300+ applicants to collaborate with LG on innovative connected health products.

CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PyrAmes Inc., a digital healthcare company focused on innovative products for continuous blood pressure monitoring, today announced its selection by the LG Electronics North American Innovation Center, LG NOVA in its inaugural cohort of startups selected in its large-scale Mission for the Future global challenge competition. Chosen from a group of over 1,300 applicants, the “First 50” companies represent new developments in several areas including Connected Health, and will work with the LG NOVA team on their business concepts.

Selected by LG NOVA’s team of leading emerging technology and entrepreneurial experts, the first official “First 50” group represents innovations in industries that will have the most immediate impact on society now and in the future. Equipped with access to LG’s global network’s expertise, mentorship and capital, the startups will collaborate with LG NOVA’s incubation team to create a proposal for a joint business with LG and a proof-of-concept project.

“The LG–PyrAmes partnership can help people with blood pressure concerns lead healthier and happier lives,” said Xina Quan, Ph.D., PyrAmes CEO and co-founder. “Our partnership creates an opportunity to help people address those concerns with far better tools than the occasional measurement at home or in the doctor’s office.”

“These companies represent the top of the diverse pool of innovative ideas and companies who applied to our Mission for the Future challenge to address the challenges facing our community. In these companies, we see great potential opportunities to explore transformative changes that will take our commitment of innovating for a better life to the next phase,” said LG NOVA Head Dr. Sokwoo Rhee, senior vice president for innovation at LG Electronics.

About PyrAmes
PyrAmes is a digital health company focused on transforming the delivery of health care through continuous blood pressure monitoring that is accurate, wireless and non-invasive. The comfort and ease of use of our platform has the potential to provide better blood pressure management for patients ranging from newborns to seniors.

The FDA has granted Breakthrough Device Designation for our lead product Boppli™, which is designed to fill the unmet need of monitoring the blood pressure of critically ill infants when an invasive arterial catheter cannot be used due to the risk of complications and adverse effects. For more information, visit www.pyrameshealth.com.

Keith C Drake
PyrAmes Inc.
+1 409-209-9207
kdrake@pyrameshealth.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

PyrAmes selected for LG NOVA’s Mission for the Future global challenge “First 50”

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.