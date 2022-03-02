Texas Drowsy Driving Accident Statistics - Dependable Houston Car Accident Lawyers

Houston Drowsy Driving Accident Lawyer At Rose Sanders Law Firm at (713)221-3773

Call A Houston Drowsy Driving Accident Lawyer At Rose Sanders Law Firm at (713)221-3773

Drowsy Driving Accident injured thousands per year.

Injured or Loved on Killed in an accident due to another negligence? If yes, call the Texas Personal Injury Lawyers at Rose Sanders Law Firm, PLLC at (713) 231-9288

Injured or Loved on Killed in an accident due to another negligence? If yes, call the Texas Personal Injury Lawyers at Rose Sanders Law Firm, PLLC at (713) 231-9288

As a driver, a person need to make sure that they can focus on the road and stay alert behind the wheel. When accidents happen, call Rose Sanders Law

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a driver, a person needs to make sure that they can focus on the road and stay alert behind the wheel. Regrettably, many drivers disregard this advice and take to the road even though they are struggling with fatigue. Driver fatigue is especially prevalent, and many people do not realize the extent to which drowsiness can impact a person's driving abilities.

By taking a look at statistics on drowsy driving accidents, drivers can develop a clearer understanding of the scope of this problem.

Deaths and injuries caused by drowsy drivers

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published statistics on drowsy driving accidents resulting in injuries and deaths. Based on their estimates, 91,000 traffic accidents reported to law enforcement in 2017 involved drivers struggling with fatigue at the time of the accident. The NHTSA estimates that these accidents resulted in almost 800 fatalities and caused 50,000 people to sustain injuries.

It is important to note that pinpointing the exact number of drowsy driving crashes, injuries and deaths is impossible. In the aftermath of an accident, investigators cannot always identify drowsiness as a contributing factor. As a result, experts believe the number of drowsy driving crashes, injuries and fatalities is even higher.

Drowsy driving accident characteristics
The NHTSA reports that drowsy driving crashes often take place on rural roads, and many involve a single driver (such as someone who dozes off or falls asleep behind the wheel and drives off of the road). Most drowsy driving crashes take place between 12 AM and 6 AM, and in the late afternoon.

If a person is suffering because of a drowsy driver’s negligence, do not remain silent.

A person can call a Houston Drowsy Driving Accident Lawyer for immediate assistance at Rose Sanders Law Firm

Charles Sanders
Rose Sanders Law Firm
+1 713-221-3773
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

Houston Drowsy Driving Car Accident Lawyer - Rose Sanders Personal Injury Law Firm Texas

You just read:

Texas Drowsy Driving Accident Statistics - Dependable Houston Car Accident Lawyers

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Charles Sanders
Rose Sanders Law Firm
+1 713-221-3773
Company/Organization
Rose Sanders Law Firm, PLLC
1 Greenway Plaza, Suite 100
Houston, Texas, 77046
United States
+1 713-221-3773
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Injured in a car or trucking accident? We will fight for you, so that you can focus on what matters most - your recovery. No Fee unless we win. Call (713) 221-3773 for a free case evaluation. At Rose Sanders Law Firm, PLLC, we provide reliable counsel and effective legal representation for Houston clients in the areas of personal injury, family law and entertainment law. If you have been injured by someone’s negligence, our attorneys will aggressively work on your behalf to obtain compensation for lost wages, medical bills and pain and suffering. Whether the case involves a motor vehicle accident, slip-and-fall or medical malpractice, we will fully investigate the circumstances and commit our full efforts to achieving the best result possible. Our comprehensive family law practice handles guardianship and paternity cases plus all the issues related to divorce and legal separation including annulment, child support and custody, property distribution and spousal support. We understand the anxiety that legal challenges create, which is why we are dedicated to resolving matters as efficiently and economically as possible. For practical solutions and resourceful advocacy, contact the Rose Sanders Law Firm, PLLC.

Texas Relentless "Win at all Costs" Personal Injury Lawyers

More From This Author
Texas Drowsy Driving Accident Statistics - Dependable Houston Car Accident Lawyers
Determined Texas Auto Accident Attorneys Fight for Full Compensation - Rose Sanders Law Firm
Texas Injury Attorneys Represent Victims of Distracted Drivers-Rose Sanders Law Firm
View All Stories From This Author