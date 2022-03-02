Texas Drowsy Driving Accident Statistics - Dependable Houston Car Accident Lawyers
As a driver, a person needs to make sure that they can focus on the road and stay alert behind the wheel. Regrettably, many drivers disregard this advice and take to the road even though they are struggling with fatigue. Driver fatigue is especially prevalent, and many people do not realize the extent to which drowsiness can impact a person's driving abilities.
By taking a look at statistics on drowsy driving accidents, drivers can develop a clearer understanding of the scope of this problem.
Deaths and injuries caused by drowsy drivers
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published statistics on drowsy driving accidents resulting in injuries and deaths. Based on their estimates, 91,000 traffic accidents reported to law enforcement in 2017 involved drivers struggling with fatigue at the time of the accident. The NHTSA estimates that these accidents resulted in almost 800 fatalities and caused 50,000 people to sustain injuries.
It is important to note that pinpointing the exact number of drowsy driving crashes, injuries and deaths is impossible. In the aftermath of an accident, investigators cannot always identify drowsiness as a contributing factor. As a result, experts believe the number of drowsy driving crashes, injuries and fatalities is even higher.
Drowsy driving accident characteristics
The NHTSA reports that drowsy driving crashes often take place on rural roads, and many involve a single driver (such as someone who dozes off or falls asleep behind the wheel and drives off of the road). Most drowsy driving crashes take place between 12 AM and 6 AM, and in the late afternoon.
