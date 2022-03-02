Public Hearings on Deer and Moose, March 21, 23, 24, 29

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board will hold public hearings on deer and moose management for 2022 on March 21, 23, 24, and 29.

The hearings will include results of Vermont’s 2021 deer seasons and prospects for deer hunting next fall as well as an opportunity for people to provide their observations and opinions about the current status of the deer herd.

The Fish and Wildlife Department’s 2022 Moose Harvest Recommendation can be seen by going to the “Public Hearings Schedule” on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s home page.

The hearings will also include a review of the proposed 2022 moose hunting seasons and an opportunity for the public to provide feedback on the number of moose permits recommended for 2022.

The three in-person hearings will begin at 6:30 p.m. at these locations:

March 21 – Spaulding High School, 155 Ayers St, Barre, VT 05641

March 23 – Kehoe Conservation Camp, 636 Point of Pines Rd, Castleton, VT 05735

March 24 -- Lake Region High School, 317 Lake Region Rd, Orleans, VT 05860

The hearing on March 29 will be online. To access the meeting, click this direct link: follow this hyperlink to access the Microsoft Teams meeting.

The link can also be accessed, on the day of hearing, through the Upcoming Events calendar on the department’s Homepage (vtfishandwildlife.com). People using the mobile version (smart phone) will need to scroll to the bottom of the page to locate the calendar.

Or call in (audio only)

+1 802-828-7667,904108179# United States, Montpelier

Phone Conference ID: 904 108 179#

For more information and to join the online hearing, go to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website www.vtfishandwildlife.com and click on the “Public Hearings Schedule” on the home page.

In addition to the public hearings, anyone can leave a comment on the proposals with a telephone message by calling 802-828-7498 or by emailing ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov. Comments on moose must be received by March 31 and for deer by May 14.

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, experience level, sex, or gender identity. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities are available on request at no cost to the student. Please include a description of the accommodation you will need. Individuals making such requests must include their contact information. Requests should be made as early as possible. For example, an interpreter must be requested at least two weeks in advance. Please contact: Nick.Fortin@vermont.gov, 802-793-8777 (voice), 1-800-253-0191 (TTY).

