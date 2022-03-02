Sweet Grass Vodka Supporting Humanitarian Efforts in Ukraine

The company’s mission is not only to give back locally, but also to help others in need across the globe.

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sweet Grass Vodka is going above and beyond other distilleries by donating some of its proceeds to support the ongoing humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.Sweet Grass Vodka is a family-owned and locally sourced distillery that creates premium, gluten-free potato vodka. The company relies on fresh, local ingredients to achieve an exceptionally smooth taste, including just three simple elements – potatoes, water, and yeast. Sweet Grass Vodka has already won numerous accolades, including three master medals and one gold medal for its single expression across multiple categories in The Vodka Masters 2021 In its latest news, Sweet Grass Vodka is encouraging vodka-lovers to drink like a local and give like a saint. The company will be donating $1 from every bottle sold to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine – a cause near and dear to the company’s hearts.“It’s very important that we not only give back locally, but also help others in need across the globe,” says CEO and founder of Sweet Grass Vodka, Jarrod Swanger. “Recently, we saw a few news teams who poured out Russian vodkas at various retailers – their way of showing support for the people of Ukraine. Not only are we donating some of our proceeds to this same cause, but we are a Polish-inspired brand and a much better alternative to Russian vodka.”For more information about Sweet Grass Vodka, please visit https://sweetgrassvodka.com/ About Sweet Grass VodkaThe team at Sweet Grass Vodka believes not all vodka is created equal, particularly regarding flavor, color, and odor. Continuously distilled equal to ten times, the company has achieved a vodka with a smooth taste and mouthfeel that allows the unique notes of potatoes grown in the South Carolina region to shine through. With these astounding attributes, Sweet Grass Vodka is surely a product to be on the look for.