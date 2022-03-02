Search Partners Group: Announcing A New Website

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Search Partners Group, in partnership with Resolute Administrative Services, is excited to unveil a new website. We are committed to delivering top-notch candidates to high-quality staffing firms. Our new website will allow us to take that goal even further.

The new site boasts a more user-friendly design with intuitive navigation. We’ve integrated new features to make it easier for candidates to browse open roles, and for clients to post new positions. We’ve also improved the overall digital experience to help users stay connected to the Search Partners network.

Explore the new website https://www.searchpartnersgroup.com. For press inquiries, please contact [astrid.hall@resolutepros.com]. For questions about services offered by Search Partners Group, please contact [info@searchpartnersgroup.com]. If you’re a candidate looking to join our talent network, please visit us at https://www.searchpartnersgroup.com/find-a-job?hsLang=en. If you’re a staffing firm looking to fill open positions, please visit us at https://www.searchpartnersgroup.com/fill-a-position?hsLang=en.

About Search Partners Group

Since 1998, Search Partners Group has been partnering with the very best talent and clients in the staffing, search and consulting industries nationwide. Founded by Amy Krodel, the nationwide top producer of a Fortune 500 specialty staffing and consulting firm, the company has grown exponentially over the past several decades. In 2020, Search Partners merged with Resolute Administrative Services and became Search Partners Group.

Contact:

Astrid Hall

Phone: 877-405-1050

Email: astrid.hall@resolutepros.com