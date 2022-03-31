NAMMBA Announces Continued Partnership with Certified Credit
The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA) announces that as of today it will renew its partnership with Certified Credit.
— NAMMBA Founder/CEO Tony Thompson, CMB
“We can’t do the work we do without partnering with companies like Certified Credit,” says NAMMBA Founder/CEO J. Tony Thompson, CMB. “Their commitment not only to their workplace culture but also to the surrounding community demonstrates that Certified knows that there is strength in cultivating a diverse workforce. Diverse in background, ideas, ethnicity, and experiences, Certified Credit provides a blueprint for others in our industry as they look towards the future. Thank you, Lucy Kereta-Block and the entire Certified team, for your collaboration.”
NAMMBA’s partnership with Certified Credit brings NAMMBA closer to their mission of increasing the engagement of women and minorities in the mortgage industry. The mortgage industry is historically homogeneous and NAMMBA hopes that this partnership will be just a small part of the path to changing that.
About Certified Credit
With more than 35 years of industry experience, Certified Credit has established a strong reputation as a trusted and reliable partner, committed to our client's success. Beyond reports, we're motivated by people. Our team knows it's about more than just numbers; what we value most is strong client relationships and the highest standard of customer service.
For more information, visit: www.certifiedcredit.com
About NAMMBA
The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America is a purpose-driven organization that is dedicated to the inclusion of minorities and women in the mortgage industry who are advocates for sustainable homeownership in local communities. To fulfill its mission, NAMMBA provides programs and initiatives to introduce minorities and women into the mortgage industry, including recruiting, advisory, networking, and training for enterprises and individual professionals
For more information, visit: http://www.nammba.org
