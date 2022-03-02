Protein Expression Technology Market value of around US$ 3.97 Bn as of 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Protein Expression Technology Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global protein expression technology market was valued US$ 2.3 Bn in 2021, and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.



Market Outlook:

Data Points Market Insights Market Value 2021 US$ 2.3 Bn Market Value 2029 US$ 3.97 Bn CAGR 2022-2029 7.3% Market Share of Top 5 Countries 60.8% Key Market Players Lonza AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Agilent Technologies, Inc, QIAGEN N.V, Takara Bio, Inc, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA, Inc, Genscript Biotech Corporation, Promega Corporation, Hudson Robotics Inc, Lucigen Corporation, New England Biolabs, Inc, Merck Millipore, GeneCopoeia, Inc, Bioneer Corporation and Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd

The global protein expression technology market is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, due to the growing demand for proteomics for the identification of several proteins that help in drug discovery, diseases diagnosis, and development of target-specific drugs.

There is growing demand for protein expression technology in multiple industries for numerous applications such as biologics production, therapeutic protein production, and research application.

“Increasing focus on cancer research and accurate identification of proteins associated with diseases, coupled with application of protein expression technology in the development of personalized medicines that are more effective for an individual will create lucrative opportunities for the global protein expression technology market in the future.”

Key Takeaways from Protein Expression Technology Market Study

There is steady demand for mammalian expression systems, as these offer exceptionally high-yield protein with a wide array of applications such as protein structural analysis and antibody production.

FMI reports that, North America is anticipated to be a prominent market for protein expression technology, owing to developed biotechnology infrastructure, favorable government policies, financial grants for laboratory research, and increase in R&D investments.

Reagents such as antibodies, oligomers, etc., are widely used in protein expression technology for desired transformation of an organic substance, finds FMI.

The commercial success of the protein expression technology market is highly dependent on cancer research studies, which could serve multiple purposes such as identification of proteins associated with diseases, presence of necrotic agents, and assessment of structural and functional abnormalities in protein anatomy.

Strategic Partnerships to Lend Winning Imperatives for Market Participants

The key players are focusing on collaborations, territorial expansion, mergers, and acquisitions to increase their share in the global protein expression technology market space. Mergers and acquisitions help them expand their existing product portfolio and topographical reach.

For example, to strengthen its life science business, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. acquired Life Technologies Corporation, which incorporates cutting-edge proteomics and genomics innovations. Increasing regulatory approvals for biologics and technological advancements have prompted high demand for innovative products.

Report Scope As Per Protein Expression Technology Industry Analysis

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Historical Data Available for 2014-2021 Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, APEJ and Middle East and Africa Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, BENELUX, Poland, Russia, China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, GCC Countries, and South Africa Key Market Segments Covered Expression Systems, Product, Application, End User and Region Key Companies Profiled • Lonza AG



• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc



• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc



• Agilent Technologies, Inc



• QIAGEN N.V



• Takara Bio, Inc



• Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA, Inc



• Genscript Biotech Corporation



• Promega Corporation



• Hudson Robotics Inc



• Lucigen Corporation



• New England Biolabs, Inc



• Merck Millipore



• GeneCopoeia, Inc



• Bioneer Corporation



• Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd Request Customization Protein Expression Technology Market Report

More Valuable Insights on Protein Expression Technology Market

Future Market Insights brings a comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels, and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2029. The global protein expression technology market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market, and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The study provides compelling insights on the protein expression technology market on the basis of expression system (insect cell expression systems, prokaryotic expression systems, mammalian expression systems, and yeast expression systems), product type (expression vectors, reagents, competent cells, and instruments), application (drug discovery, protein purification, protein therapeutics, and diseases diagnostic & monitoring), and end user (biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and academic research institutes), across seven major regions.

