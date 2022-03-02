Waterfowl Season Public Hearings, March 9 & 10

Public hearings on the status of migratory game bird populations and proposed 2022 migratory game bird hunting seasons for the interior zone of Vermont and Lake Champlain zone in New York and Vermont will be held Wednesday, March 9 and Thursday, March 10.

The annual Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board hearings will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on March 9 and March 10, 2022. The March 10 hearing will also have a virtual component to allow for greater public access. Information to access the hearings is as follows:

Wednesday, March 9, (in person only) Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area conference room, 966 Route 17 West, Addison, Vermont 05491. (Drive past the visitor center 300 yards and continue to the office building.)

Thursday, March 10, (in person and virtual) Department of Fish and Wildlife -- Essex Junction Regional Office, 111 West Street, Essex Junction, Vermont 05452-4695. (To be held in the Act 250 conference room)

Direct Link: follow this hyperlink to access the Microsoft Teams meeting. The link can also be accessed, on the day of hearing, through the Upcoming Events calendar on the department’s Homepage (vtfishandwildlife.com). People using the mobile version (smart phone) will need to scroll to the bottom of the page to locate the calendar. Meeting ID: 538 304 90# Dial in Phone Number: 802 828 7667 Passcode: 53830490#

Waterfowl and webless migratory game bird hunters are encouraged to attend one of the hearings and share their preferences and opinions about the proposed seasons.

Under Federal regulations, waterfowl seasons, bag limits, and shooting hours in the Lake Champlain Zone must be uniform throughout the entire zone. Waterfowl seasons in New York’s portion of the Lake Champlain Zone must be identical to the waterfowl season in Vermont’s portion of the Zone.

The proposed 2022 migratory bird hunting seasons are available on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com). Comments may be provided until March 31 by emailing ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov or by calling and leaving a message on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife public comment voicemail at 802-828-7498.

Comments received, as well as input and recommendations from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, will be reviewed by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board in making final 2022 hunting season decisions.

Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities are available at the meetings on request. Please include a description of the accommodation you will need as early as possible. For example, an interpreter must be requested at least two weeks in advance. Please send an e-mail to: David.Sausville@vermont.gov or call the office staff at 802-878-1564 (voice), 1-800-253-0191 (TTY/teletypewriter).

For Immediate Release: February 22, 2022 Media Contacts: Vermont -- David Sausville (802) 324-4206; Mark Scott 802-777-4217 New York -- John O’Connor 518-897-1296