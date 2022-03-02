More about Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp Celebrate Read Across America Day

Submit Release
Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp are celebrating Read Across America Day by helping encourage kids to discover the power of reading. The Governor and First Lady read My Very Favorite Book in the Whole Wide World by Malcolm Mitchell. This book gives kids the special message that anyone can find a love for reading in their own unique way. The Governor also signed a proclamation declaring today Read Across America Day in Georgia, encouraging all Georgians to do their part to increase childhood literacy and unlock the wonders of reading.

Video: https://youtu.be/Er9RcCxRv_A

