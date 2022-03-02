Self-Adhesive Labels Market Size Expected To Reach USD 49.21 Billion By 2028 Says Reports And Data

Reports And Data

The demand for Self-adhesive labels is quickly increasing and is forecasted to grow at a steady rate in the coming years owing to the increasing awareness

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Self-Adhesive Labels market is forecast to reach USD 47.72 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increase in urban population, an increase in demand from pharmaceutical industries, and a rise in consumer awareness are boosting the growth of the market. They are also known as pressure-sensitive labels and are generally used as a form of packaging. They have application in various product materials and are also customized to fit on all shapes and sizes. From cosmetic products to plants and nursery products, self-adhesive labels are a useful marketing tool which is known for their quality and versatility.

Increase in per capita income in emerging nations of the Asia Pacific region has increased the purchasing power of the consumers in the recent time. Consumer awareness regarding the product’s detailed description of self-adhesive labels is fueling the market in the forecast period.

Companies considered and profiled in this market study:

Avery Dennison, CCL Industries, UPM-Kymmene, Coveris Holdings S.A., Lintec, Fuji Seal International, Label Craft, Reflex Labels, BSP Labels, and Muroll, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

-Release liner held the market share of 56.2% in the year 2019. Release liners are plastic-based sheets used to prevent a sticky surface from prematurely sticking. It is used in applications in pressure-sensitive labels and self-adhesive plastic sheets.

-Removable self-adhesive labels are forecasted to hold a market share of 38.4% of the market share in 2027. This type of labels are very convenient and is also very expensive.

-Digital Printing technology offers impressive quality and consistency over other options. The colors also show up perfectly over harsh lines, and the quality of the last printed material is as same as the first one. The segment held the largest market share of 18.2% in the year 2019.

-Food and Beverage industry dominated with a market share of 37.2% in the year 2019. In this industry, the packaging is done to provide ingredient information, product identification, and cautionary and warning notifications. The self-adhesive label manufacturers offer label products that can be applied to various substances, and with the growth of the retail sector, the sale of the extensive product category is also increasing.

-The Asia Pacific region dominated the market for self-adhesive labels. The region held a market share of 29.4% in the year 2019. Growth in end-user industries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan are anticipated to drive the labels in the coming years.

-The acquisition of Lewis Label Product by Fortis Solutions Group in July 2019, have bolstered the company’s product list to include shrink sleeves and also allowed them to broaden their flexible packaging and pressure-sensitive labeling capabilities.

