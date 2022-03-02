Zinc Acetate Market size worth $229.0 million by 2030 by Form, Application, Key Players, Region-Forecasts Report

Zinc Acetate Market

The Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global zinc acetate market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, the global zinc acetate market was over $138.3 million in 2020, and is anticipated to exceed $229.0 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Use of zinc acetate for medicines & astringents, expansion of animal feed market, and surge in demand for wood preservation chemicals drive the growth of the global zinc acetate market. However, availability of other zinc based alternatives hinders the market growth. On the other hand, rise in use of zinc acetate in other applications presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global zinc acetate market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that the countries such as India and China have presence of large big base for supplements and animal feed.

Based on form, the dihydrate segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global zinc acetate market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to its wide range of applications such as dietary products, medicines, and chemicals.

Based on application, the dietary & medicine segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global zinc acetate market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030. The segment includes the use of zinc acetate as a feed and food additive for making supplements, animal feed, capsules, tablets, astringents, and lozenges.

Leading Market Players

• Celtic Chemicals

• Fengchen Group Co. Ltd.

• GFS Chemicals Inc.

• Jost Chemical Co.

• Kerry Group Plc.

• Merck KGaA

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• TIB Chemicals AG

• FUJIFILM Corporation

• Spectrum Chemical

Covid-19 Scenario

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the growth of the global zinc acetate market.

• The pandemic has led to a steep increase in demand for zinc based supplements, thus boosting the global zinc acetate market.

