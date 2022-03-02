Automotive Glass Market is Witnessing High Growth Owing To the Sales of Automotive In the World | Saint Gobain, Nippon

Global Automotive Glass Market Analysis

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive glass has different parts such as bumpers, side windows, windscreens, and windshields. The windscreen is usually made of laminated windscreens that are sandwiched between two sheet glass panels, while the window is made of toughened safety glass with an anti-ultraviolet (UV) layer. Both the windscreen and window are usually split into two pieces by a thin airfoil and a thick laminated sheet. Side windows are either raised or lowered and tilted by a hinge or by pressing a button or press with a hand Hydraulic glass panels are usually used on sedans and pick-up trucks. Automotive glass repair service providers are well-versed with all the types of glass available for vehicles, such as automotive glass for windows and windshields, auto glass for bumpers and tailgates, and automotive glass for headlights and grilles. They also deal with repaired windshields as well as replace damaged ones.



𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗠𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: Fuyao Group Automobile Glass Co., Ltd., Asahi Glass Company Ltd, Saint Gobain S.A., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Magna International, Inc., Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd, and Gentex Corporation.

𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵:-

The study presents first-hand information gathered by key stakeholders through quantitative and qualitative assessments based on the Porter's Five Force Model's criteria. It clarifies macroeconomic statistics, parent market trends, and growth drivers. To gain a deeper understanding of the market, primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) and secondary research (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) were conducted. The legitimacy of the valuations and market segmentation is also ensured using bottom-up and top-down methodologies.



The Automotive Glass market report gathers thorough information from proven research methodologies and dedicated sources in many industries. This research report is helpful for both established businesses as well as start-ups in the Market. Furthermore, the report is ideally and characteristically punctuated with an interpretive presentation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing sales of automobiles in the world is the main factor that is expected to drive the growth of the global automotive glass market. For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, in 2020 around 63.8 million cars were sold in the world. For large automotive glass repairs, users should call and ask for the services of a reputable glass company because they do not want to risk further damage to the automobile or even death if the damage is too severe. When repairing the windshields, users should make sure that they use the latest technology and methodologies to ensure that they get the best results. The technicians are trained to handle any kind of glass repair, be it a minor chip or a large shattered window. If users have a wrecked vehicle, they may want to consider having the body repaired instead of replacing the glass because of the complexities in making the body match the glass. In this way, the damage done to the vehicle's body may not be as bad as the windshield damage. Increasing product and service launches by key market players are estimated to boost the growth of the global automotive glass market.



Key Takeaways:

➡ The size of the global automotive glass market is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 4.80% and is projected to reach around US$ 23.59 billion by 2025, owing to increasing product launches by key market players.

➡ For instance, in February 2020, Citrine Informatics, Inc and AGC Glass Europe collaborated in order to develop a new glass technology by using artificial intelligence.

➡ The Asia Pacific is expected to hold a major share of the global automotive glass market, owing to the increasing rate of disposable income in the developing nations of the region.

➡ For instance, according to Financial Express, India now earns 30% more currently than 6 years ago.North America is estimated to witness high growth in the global automotive glass market, owing to the increasing prevalence of key market players in the region.

➡ For instance, in July 2021, Jeep’s Performance Parts division (JPP) launched Gorilla Glass windshields for the Gladiator and Wrangler SUV.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the ongoing pandemic, several key market players have faced various challenges, owing to increasing lockdown measures and travel restrictions. However, they have continued to introduce new products in the market and this has affected the growth of the global automotive glass market. For instance, in January 2020, BMW launched an intelligent glass control for the iNextits electric SUV model.