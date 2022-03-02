Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids Market is Expected to Reach USD 1720.82 Billion By 2026

Reports And Data

Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids Market Size – USD 1211.16 billion in 2018, CAGR of 4.4%

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the market for Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids is driven by the increasing demand for landing safety and operational efficiency

The Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids Market is forecasted to grow from USD 1211.16billion in 2018 to USD 1720.82 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4%, during the forecast period. Increasing demand for landing safety and operational efficiency is the major driving factor of the market

An Instrument Landing System (ILS) can be defined as a runway approach aid, which provides pilots with both vertical and horizontal guidance during an approach to land with the use of two radio beams. Innovation of airports is the important factor that accelerates the growth of the instrument landing system and visual landing aids market. Rise in air traffic has resulted in the enhanced need to enlarge airports so as to increase the airports capacity. With the penetration of new and advanced technologies in ILS and VLA, the airports will be able to replace their old systems with new state-of-art systems.

The major players in the Image intensifier unit market are Thales Group (France) , Astronics Corporation (U.S.), ATG Airports, Ltd. (U.K.), ADB Airfield Solutions, LLC (U.S.), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Multi Electric Manufacturing, Inc. (U.S.), Systems Interface Ltd. (U.K.), SAAB Sensis (U.S.) and Api Technologies Corporation (UK)

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Based on Category, the market is divided as ILS CAT I, ILS CAT II, ILS CAT III. CAT II/CAT III is expected to grow the market at a rate of 4.5%. Due to the high efficiency and the ability to safe landing even in poor conditions, the CAT II/CAT III is rapidly increasing in demand.

• Based on Visual landing aids, the market is segmented as Runaway lighting, Taxiway lighting and Approach lighting. The ALS or approach lighting system helps the pilot in shifting from instrument to visual flight, as well as to align the aircraft visually with the runway centerline. The approach lighting system at the Decision Altitude allows the pilot to continue landing towards the runway, even when the runway or runway lights cannot be seen.

• The Technology used is LED’s and Incandescent lights. LED’s is forecasted to drive the market. LEDs are more energy efficient and consume less power as energy is not wasted by generating radiant heat.

• The Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids Market is segmented across five regions, namely, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. APAC is forecasted to dominate themarket with the largest share of 37%.

For the purpose of this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of Category, Visual landing aids, technology and region:

Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

• ILS CAT I

• ILS CAT II

• ILS CAT III

Visual landing aids Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

• Runaway lighting

• Taxi way lighting

• Approach lighting

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

• LED’s

• Incandescent lights

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• MEA

