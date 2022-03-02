Optical Waveguide Market to Garner $13.70 Billion, Globally, By 2028 at CAGR of 6.7%, Says The Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rise of widespread internet penetration, and IoT enabled smart devices

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth in demand for better bandwidth, the adoption of cloud computing by data center, and the global implementation of 5G technology are fueling the market demand.

The global Optical Waveguide Market is forecasted to reach USD 13.70 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The optical waveguide market is expected to expand significantly due to the growing demand for higher bandwidth and fast cloud computing adoption by various data centers.

The growing global requirement of more data and reliable high-speed network coverage among consumers leads to the implementation of 5th generation wireless network connectivity to transmit more data with a more stable connection. It is anticipated to increase in the global optical waveguide market along with the implementation of 5G shortly.

The expensive configuration cost is restraining the market growth. However, the growing penetration of the internet and increasing consumers' awareness about IoT enabled smart devices is expected to provide opportunities in the optical waveguide market.

Based on the in-depth analysis the research also brings to light major facts pertaining to the vital aspects such as market share, size, and growth rate. Deep dive into other aspects including the investment feasibility, demand and supply, import and export status, supply chain management and growth prospects narrates a lot about what the business environment will be like for the forecast period,2021 - 2028. All the vital statistics in the report are explained with the help of resources such as tables, charts, and info graphics.

Key Highlights From The Report

Channel type optical waveguide is expected to witness significant growth due to the capabilities of providing better bandwidth and faster speed owing to two-way transverse optical confinement, where planar optical confinement is one transverse direction.

The multi-mode propagation dominates the market due to the maximum bandwidth (28000MHz) presence of OM5 fiber. The multi-mode held the largest market share of 66.8% in the year 2019.

With the benefits of high index variation and CMOS compatibility, which makes a smaller angle along with the high-level integration density, the silicon-based optical waveguide is efficient in comprehending multi functionalities in a single chip.

The graded-index is dominated by a market share of 68.0% in 2019 due to less attenuation and higher bandwidth than the step-index. Besides, in graded-index, light propagation is in the skew ray form, and it makes sure not to cross the fiber axis, wherein step-index, the light ray propagation is in the meridional ray form, and it goes through the fiber axis.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Optical Waveguide market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Optical Waveguide market:

Fujikura Ltd, LEONI Fiber Optics, Inc., Corning Inc., Sterlite Technologies Ltd., ZTT International Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Futong Group Company Ltd., Furukawa Electric Company Ltd., FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Company Ltd., and Mouser Electronics Inc. among others.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Optical Waveguide Market based on type, application, propagation mode, material, connectivity, refractive index, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Channel

Planar

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oil and Gas

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Defense

Aerospace

BFSI

Others

Propagation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Single-Mode

Multi-Mode

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Printer

Router

Medical Equipment

Inspection Devices

High-Performance Computing (HPC)

Automobiles and Aircraft

Ultra HDTV

Others

Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

On-Chip Interconnection

On-Board Interconnection

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polymer

Semiconductor

Silicon

Electro-optic

Glass

Refractive Index Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Step-Index

Graded-Index

Subject matter experts behind the study dive deep into the competitive landscape to assess the top performers across the world and unearth the strategies that have given them a competitive edge over others operating in the Optical Waveguide industry. Other vital aspects including the market share, size and growth rate for the forecast period, 2021 - 2028 also forms an important of the study and valuable resource for business owners, stakeholders, and marketing personnel planning to zero in on their business strategy.

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Features of the Optical Waveguide Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

