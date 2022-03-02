Grid Connected Battery Energy Storage Market will Witness the World's Highest Growth at a CAGR of 20.0% by 2027

global Grid Connected Battery Energy Storage Market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Grid Connected Battery Energy Storage Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.0% in the forecast period (2018-2025).

The research study "Grid Connected Battery Energy Storage Market" contains qualitative and quantitative insights into the primary drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges driving the Global Grid Connected Battery Energy Storage Industry growth. The regional study, on the other hand, tries to justify and highlight the highest demand of all segmentation assumptions made throughout the study's compilation. The research also includes a comprehensive list of the market's leading players, as well as their strategies.

Grid connected battery energy storage systems are a growing segment of the overall value chain for batteries and when they mature will provide significant market and economic value. These are becoming more important to utilities and homeowners alike, as our fossil fuel sources diminish. The demand for grid energy storage systems has surged significantly in the recent past. This increased demand can be attributed to ongoing grid modernization in many countries. Recently, in June 2021, the Government of Canada launched an US$ 800 million RE & Grid Modernization Program that will support smart renewable energy, with aim of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Furthermore, in December 2020, Hitachi ABB Power Grids launched RTU530, a new Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) to support grid modernization and renewables integration. Hence, such factors can stimulate growth of the grid connected battery energy storage market.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗠𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

➡ NGK Insulators Ltd.

➡ BYD Company

➡ NEC Corporation

➡ Samsung SDI Co.

➡ LG Electronics Inc.

➡ Xtreme Power

➡ Saft Groupe S.A.

➡ AES Energy Storage

➡ Alevo

➡ Delco

➡ Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

➡ EnerDel

➡ GNB Corporation

➡ Ecoult

➡ Powertree Services Inc

As far as geographical impact is concerned, Asia Pacific seems to be exhibiting a positive outlook on the grid connected battery energy storage market. This is due to growing investment in smart grid technology for the development of advanced electric transmission and distribution infrastructure in the region. On the contrary, North America is registering significant traction due to the high production of renewable energy. Recently, in March 2021, Nexcharge in collaboration with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd. launched India’s first Grid Connected Li-ion battery-based community energy storage system.



The adoption of lithium-ion batteries in the renewable sector has increased massively over the years. With many countries shifting towards renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power, the demand for lithium-ion batteries has surged worldwide. Besides, the performance of these batteries has improved with the low cost of manufacturing, which could further augment growth of the grid connected battery storage market.

The potential applications of these energy storage systems are practically limitless. One application being tested right now is the production of hydrogen and oxygen gas as a power source. Another potential use of these batteries is the production of methanol, which is used to make diesel. Regardless of these beneficial factors, certain challenges remain prevalent in the market, which could limit its development. For instance, high capital expenditure required for the installment of battery energy storage could limit the market growth. Besides, growing complexity in terms of installation battery could impede growth of the grid connected battery energy storage market.

