Aithent Inc., CareDx, Infor-Med Inc., Transplant Connect, Talend, Inova, Afflo, TatvaSoft, Optum, Inc., LifeCell Corporation, Mid-America Transplant Services, Australian Red Cross Blood Service, Acelity L.P. Inc., CryoLife, Inc., Exactech Inc., Folio Biosciences, Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH, HealthSmart, DaVita, and Labcorp Transplant Services, among others, are the key players in the organ transplantation software and services market.

According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Organ Transplantation Software and Services Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 11.5% from 2022 and 2027. The organ transplantation software and services market is largely driven by the growing adoption of cloud-based technologies, increased demand for transplant services, need for donor and recipient tracking, and post-transplant observation.







Key Market Insights





Key Market Insights

The increasing number of people suffering from chronic illnesses, organ failures arising from accidents, trauma, and other illnesses have increased the demand for transplantation software and services

The growing advancements in cloud-based software have increased the demand for transplantation software

The kidney segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the market based on the transplant type

The organ bank segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market based on the end-user

The organ donor management segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market based on application

Browse the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/organ-transplantation-software-and-services-market-3665





Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

Digital Transplant Software/Solutions

Transplant Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

Transplant Process Administration

Patient Management Software

Organ Donor Management





Transplant Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

Heart

Kidney

Liver

Lungs

Pancreas

Tissue

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

Hospitals

Blood Bank

Stem cell Bank

Organ Bank

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA









