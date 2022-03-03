Neptune Mutual Gamified Testnet Set to Launch on March 10

Follow Neptune Mutual on Twitter to discover the testnet URL on the 10th March.

When protocol testing gets fun and exciting.

We are really excited to launch the Neptune Mutual product on Ropsten testnet as it will be the first opportunity for our community to try out our solution that we have been working hard to develop.” — Binod NIRVAN

BENGALURU, INDIA, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After months in development and thousands of lines of code, Neptune Mutual is excited to announce its public testnet launch next Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Neptune Mutual’s testnet launch marks another huge milestone for the protocol as it moves forward in meeting another of its targets in its development roadmap.

To enhance user experience and community engagement, the team gamified the protocol testnet with a unique point reward system. This system rewards users for every significant task and action they accomplish on the testnet, especially bug reports.

Testnet users are distinguished by the distinct monikers and unique wallet addresses associated with their user profile.

With the testnet, users can simulate using the four primary features of the Neptune Mutual platform, namely:

1. Purchasing a parametric cover policy.

2. Providing stablecoin liquidity.

3. Reporting incidents, and

4. Claiming cover payouts.

Each user will be ranked on a Hall of Fame leaderboard based on their accumulated reward points overall. Users can access this leaderboard anytime to check their ranking and if desired, share an updated image of the leaderboard on social media channels such as Twitter, Telegram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

This method of public testing aims to motivate users to provide high-quality feedback. And consequently, give the team and its developers data-driven insights on how they can further develop Neptune Mutual as the blockchain’s go-to platform for stablecoin-based parametric covers.

As a user-centric platform, testnet users will experience firsthand Neptune Mutual’s dedication towards making digital asset protection more accessible for DeFi investors and protocol developers.

Besides using the testnet for usage feedback, Neptune Mutual hopes to make the testnet instrumental in shedding light on the importance of risk management in the crypto and DeFi space.

On launch day, the team will provide an easy-to-follow How-to Guide for the Neptune Mutual public testnet.

The testnet is very important for a number of reasons:

Feedback. It provides us the opportunity to receive and listen to feedback about the product from our community. We have gamified the testnet launch in a way that specifically encourages participants to leave feedback.

Engagement. Community is at the core of Neptune Mutual. It is the Neptune Mutual community that will validate whether an incident has triggered the parameters of the cover policy of a dedicated cover pool or not. It is the community that provides liquidity to the dedicated cover pools created in the Neptune Mutual marketplace. And of course, it is the community that will choose what protection they choose to buy from the different cover policies created within the Neptune Mutual marketplace. So using the testnet as a vehicle to build understanding, interest and engagement in our community is vitally important.

Perception. We hope that the launch of Neptune Mutual testnet is the starting point of a movement towards more widespread protection of digital assets. There is a perception that protection in its current form is unreliable, slow, costly and complicated (particularly in relation to the all-important matter of what is included or excluded in the small print). We hope that our community will enjoy helping us optimise and improve our solution which we believe is reliable, fast, competitively priced and simple”.

About Neptune Mutual

Neptune Mutual is a user-centric parametric cover platform that creates stablecoin-based cover products on the blockchain. Join us in our mission to cover, protect, and secure on-chain digital assets.

