From commitments to action for nature: UNESCO at the UN Environment Assembly

UNESCO will be acting both on land and in the ocean.

Working through the International Geoscience and Geopark Programme, more than 10,000 scientists around the world will conduct research and capacity development projects related to land ecosystem restoration.

The UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, coordinated by the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO, will be of critical importance for the restoration of marine ecosystems. We know at present less than 20% of marine species. The composition and functioning of marine ecosystems, also under the impact of multiple stressors, is a core challenge of the Ocean Decade. The Ocean Science decade is therefore a prerequisite for informed action in the ocean, both in Exclusive Economic Zones and in the high seas.

An unprecedented momentum in ocean science research on ecosystems has already been created by the Ocean Decade. On top of that, the second call for Decade actions has resulted in submission of 20 proposals for Decade programmes focusing on protection and restoration of marine ecosystems and biodiversity.

Finally, the UN Decade of Ecosystem Restoration requires to convene diverse interests, unite different cultures, and emphasize shared human values to transform mindsets. Under UNEP Executive Director’s invitation, in close collaboration with FAO and UNEP, UNESCO will lead the Decade Panel “Our Humanature Pathways”. This powerful think-tank will be composed by global thought leaders, opinion-makers, environmental activists, indigenous people, scientific experts, etc. Special efforts will be made to ensure the representation of youth perspectives. The Panel’s work in 2022-2024 will focus on the pathway for humanity towards re-establishing a healthy and harmonic relation with nature. The Panel will be challenged to identify steps required for a transformational change towards the restoration of not only the ecosystems, but also restoring the relationship between humans and nature. We hope that the Panel would inspire, advise and amplify the narrative for a global ecosystem restoration movement for this decade and beyond. The Panel will be officially launched during the Stockholm +50 Conference.

Once again, UNESCO acknowledges the excellent collaboration with UNEP and FAO, and reiterate UNESCO commitment to the UN decade of Ecosystem restoration.