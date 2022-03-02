EON Clinics Supports the Community by Creating Smiles for a Cure Partnered by Swifty Foundation
OAKBROOK TERRACE, IL, USA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EON Clinics is a well-reputed clinic known to offer the best dental implant services in town. The clinic is also known for striving to better the community by announcing an initiative called 'Creating Smiles for a Cure' to help pave the road ahead in supporting children with brain cancer.
The clinic has partnered with Swifty Foundation and Gift from a Child to ensure that. Swifty Foundation can continue its mission. EON Clinics is well aware that cancer is one of the leading causes of death by disease for children in the US, and research collaboration, tissue donation and funding are critical to finding a cure.
EON Clinics' mission aligns greatly with Swifty Foundation, which is why they are offering 2,000 dollars off on a single-arch dental implant treatment and 4,000 dollars off on a full-mouth restoration to help their fundraising efforts. For every arch they deliver, they donate to help children with cancer.
The Swifty Foundation’s mission is to:
- Increase childhood cancer funding
- Increase research collaboration
- Accelerate scientific discovery
EON Clinics understand how essential it is to ensure that every child gets the childhood they deserve because when their childhood is spent battling cancer, it’s impossible to live a normal life, and many children do not win their battle because of the lack of available treatment.
EON Clinics themselves are also always transparent about their costs with no hidden fee for any services they offer, making them one of the most affordable places to get dental implants. The clinic offers a free consultation to their patients before any dental procedure. The cost may differ from patient to patient, but they understand their patient’s financial situation and set the fee accordingly. The clinic has always accommodated its patients in terms of price, recognizing that financial capacities are unique and varied for every person.
The clinic has earned numerous positive reviews from its patients. Some of them include:
“Going to EON Clinics was the best thing I have ever done for myself. I can smile again! My clients and my family have noticed the difference in me. I never thought that the process would go so smoothly. I’m a true fan. Thanks so much to the whole staff at EON and especially to the wonderful, caring doctors. Love you all.” –Joan B.
“Where to begin? I’m typically not one to write reviews, much less on a public website, but some things must be said. From the moment I walked into their office for the initial consultation, to the minute I left their Chicago location after the final procedure was finished, I felt nothing but warmth and kindness from the wonderful staff at EON.” –Craig A.
Reach out to EON Clinic if you have any queries. You can also visit their website for more details.
About the EON Clinic
EON Clinics is a dental clinic founded in [year]. The Clinic has gained its reputation for the wonderful customer care services that it provides. The dental clinic provides implants and numerous dental procedures for their patients.
