Bashoswap Building a Cardano-Powered Decentralized Exchange and Launchpad

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bashoswap announces the launch of its Cardano-Powered decentralized exchange and launchpad. Bashoswap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) based on Cardano network that aims to facilitate swaps between ADA and other crypto assets built on Cardano. Founded in late 2021 by a group of blockchain experts led by Beri Ardas with years of experience in the crypto industry, Bashoswap is on a mission to develop a fully featured de-fi product that will be of huge benefit to the Cardano ecosystem. Bashoswap will join together elements already existing on other blockchains like Uniswap and Pancakeswap, readapting it for the Cardano Blockchain to develop de-fi Apps powered by the cryptocurrency Bash.

$BASH, Bashoswap's utility token, will be utilized by the community in multiple ways as they can Stake, Farm their BASH tokens to earn more rewards and can also be used for governance. When launched, users can swap their Cardano tokens, add liquidity to earn LP fees and also a launchpad that will support Cardano startups.

Bash Private sale whitelist is currently ongoing for early adopters who would want to become part of the project. Early adopters wishing to partner with Bashoswap can email partnership@bashoswap.finance.

Bashoswap is on a mission to develop disruptive DApps like a permisionless on chain staking, lending & governance protocols tailored specifically for the Cardano ecosystem which would in turn revolutionize the decentralized finance industry and cryptocurrency as a whole.

Cardano startup Bashoswap is utilizing the vast experience of its founding team and the power of blockchain technology to fund, develop a truly novel and disruptive product.

Bashoswap Team

Behind the Bashoswap project are a team of experienced developers and project managers.

The core founding team comprises of developers and crypto enthusiasts with a deep understanding of native assets, smart contracts on Cardano, and the overall blockchain ecosystem.

For more information, visit

Website: https://bashoswap.finance/

Whitepaper: https://docs.bashoswap.finance/whitepaper

Twitter: https://twitter.com/basho_swap

Telegram Group: https://t.me/bashoswap

Reddit: https://reddit.com/r/bashoswap/

Github: https://github.com/bashoswap-inc

Media Queries

Media team at Bashoswap

Email: contact@bashoswap.finance

SOURCE: Bashoswap


Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


