Calls for Ensuring Success of Integrated Program to Support Training and Education

MOROCCO, March 2 - Minister of National Education, Preschool Learning and Sports, Chakib Benmoussa, called on Tuesday in Rabat, for ensuring the success of the integrated support program for training and education as well as all the projects deployed for the reform of the education system in Morocco.

Speaking at the official launch of the integrated support program for training and education (PIAFE), the Minister noted that the objectives of the program converge with government commitments for the period 2021-2026, under the High Royal Directives and recommendations of the New Development Model (NMD).

During this meeting held under the theme "All for the improvement of the quality of education and training", Benmoussa said that the objective of the PIAFE is to establish an equitable and quality school, while mobilizing the components of the education system to improve the international ranking of Morocco in the various global indicators.

The year 2020 has seen the launch of the integrated training program, which accompanies the Kingdom in the implementation of its educational strategy and whose budget amounts to 1.5 billion DH, with the aim of generalizing preschool education for all children from 4 years, he said.

For his part, the Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills, Younes Sekkouri, highlighted the need to provide young generations with quality training to enable them to effectively integrate the labor market.

The PIAFE is part of this vision, including through coordination between the various ministries concerned and with a major international partner, namely the European Union, to achieve the expected educational reform, added the Minister.

For her part, the Ambassador of the European Union in Morocco, Patricia Pilar Llombart Cussac, welcomed the "vision of development of Morocco in the field of education and training," stressing that the EU will continue to support this vision through this program and others, such as "Erasmus" and "ALPHA".

Also, the European Union has accompanied Morocco in recent years in supporting its youth and promoting comprehensive, widespread and quality education in the countryside and cities, she said.

The director of the National Agency for the Fight against Illiteracy Mahmoud Abdessamih noted that the main objective of this program is to provide quality education, highlighting the special attention given by His Majesty King Mohammed VI to the education sector.

MAP 01 March 2022