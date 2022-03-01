AB683 in Asm: Public hearing held - 2022-03-01
WISCONSIN, March 1 - An Act to renumber 102.17 (9) (a) 1.; to amend 102.17 (9) (b) (intro.); and to create 102.17 (9) (a) 1e. and 102.17 (9) (a) 1m. of the statutes; Relating to: changing the conditions of liability for worker's compensation benefits for emergency medical services practitioners.
Status: A - Government Accountability and Oversight
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|3/1/2022 Asm.
|Public hearing held
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab683