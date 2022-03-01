Submit Release
AB986 in Asm: Public hearing held - 2022-03-01

WISCONSIN, March 1 - An Act to amend 16.75 (1) (a) 1.; and to create 16.756 and 20.932 of the statutes; Relating to: prohibition on awarding state contracts or grants to entities that require customers or clients to provide proof of vaccination for COVID-19 for entry onto the premises of the entity or before providing services. (FE)

Status: A - Government Accountability and Oversight

3/1/2022 Asm. Public hearing held  

