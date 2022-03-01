WISCONSIN, March 1 - An Act to renumber and amend 118.19 (7m); and to create 118.19 (7m) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: substitute teacher permits issued by the Department of Public Instruction. (FE)
Status: S - Education
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb1004
SB1004 in Sen: Senate Amendment 1 offered by Senator Darling - 2022-03-01
