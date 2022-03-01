Submit Release
AB1060 in Sen: Public hearing held - 2022-03-01

WISCONSIN, March 1 - An Act to amend 102.07 (8) (a); and to create 102.07 (8) (bw), 104.01 (2) (b) 6. and 108.02 (15) (j) 8. of the statutes; Relating to: participants in clinical research trials. (FE)

Status: S - Labor and Regulatory Reform

Important Actions (newest first)

History

Date / House Action Journal
2/18/2022 Asm. Introduced by Representative Gundrum; cosponsored by Senator Stroebel 786
2/18/2022 Asm. Read first time and referred to Committee on Small Business Development 786
2/22/2022 Asm. Public hearing held  
2/22/2022 Asm. Executive action taken  
2/22/2022 Asm. Report passage recommended by Committee on Small Business Development, Ayes 9, Noes 4 793
2/22/2022 Asm. Referred to committee on Rules 793
2/22/2022 Asm. Made a special order of business at 9:37 AM on 2-23-2022 pursuant to Assembly Resolution 29 821
2/23/2022 Asm. Read a second time 854
2/23/2022 Asm. Ordered to a third reading 854
2/23/2022 Asm. Rules suspended 854
2/23/2022 Asm. Read a third time and passed 854
2/23/2022 Asm. Ordered immediately messaged 854
2/23/2022 Sen. Received from Assembly  
2/24/2022 Sen. Read first time and referred to committee on Labor and Regulatory Reform  
3/1/2022 Sen. Public hearing held  

