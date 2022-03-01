AB1060 in Sen: Public hearing held - 2022-03-01
WISCONSIN, March 1 - An Act to amend 102.07 (8) (a); and to create 102.07 (8) (bw), 104.01 (2) (b) 6. and 108.02 (15) (j) 8. of the statutes; Relating to: participants in clinical research trials. (FE)
Status: S - Labor and Regulatory Reform
Important Actions (newest first)
History
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|2/18/2022 Asm.
|Introduced by Representative Gundrum; cosponsored by Senator Stroebel
|786
|2/18/2022 Asm.
|Read first time and referred to Committee on Small Business Development
|786
|2/22/2022 Asm.
|Public hearing held
|2/22/2022 Asm.
|Executive action taken
|2/22/2022 Asm.
|Report passage recommended by Committee on Small Business Development, Ayes 9, Noes 4
|793
|2/22/2022 Asm.
|Referred to committee on Rules
|793
|2/22/2022 Asm.
|Made a special order of business at 9:37 AM on 2-23-2022 pursuant to Assembly Resolution 29
|821
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Read a second time
|854
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Ordered to a third reading
|854
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Rules suspended
|854
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Read a third time and passed
|854
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Ordered immediately messaged
|854
|2/23/2022 Sen.
|Received from Assembly
|2/24/2022 Sen.
|Read first time and referred to committee on Labor and Regulatory Reform
|3/1/2022 Sen.
|Public hearing held
