Hospitality Industry is Adopting Sustainability Measures at Unprecedented Scale: GoodFirms Research 2022
Sustainability and resilience are now at the core of strategic decisions in the hospitality sector.
Adaptability is the Key to Sustainability and Resilience in the Hospitality Industry.”WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoodFirms, the leading IT research and review platform, recently published its latest survey report on Hospitality Industry- "Sustainability and Resiliency are the Top Factors to Survive in the Hospitality Industry." This research from GoodFirms reveals the growing sentiment for sustainability and resilience in the hospitality industry.
GoodFirms' research asserts that the global operational disruption due to the COVID 19 pandemic created a rational consensus among the hospitality industry players to adopt a more resilient and sustainable approach to their businesses. “The pandemic has also persuaded the industry to come out of slumber and complacency and reboot itself to accept and prepare for the new reality”, says GoodFirms.
The research highlights how sustainability has become a buying differentiator in the hospitality industry, with millennials ready to pay extra bucks for greener and more eco-friendly alternatives. The study calls upon the industry to think about sustainability from a broader perspective.
“Sustainability does not relate to just the environment, society, or governance. It means the company’s leadership, its connection with the workforce, its take on contributing tax, standing against tobacco, or firearms, being green, following sustainable investments, being ethical, maintaining balanced relations with people, delivering meaningful solutions, and running a viable business model,” says GoodFirms.
The study also suggests the best practices for adopting greener initiatives such as getting LEED certification, using green materials for construction and cleaning, installing eco-friendly lighting systems, solar plants, recycling, etc.
Further in its analysis of the resilient practices, GoodFirms found that the hospitality industry establishments need to adhere to the highest safety and health standards, focus on local tourism, create local supply chains, and deploy technologies such as hotel management software to build a system that has the ability to withstand or bounce back from adversities.
GoodFirms' study elaborates on the rationale behind creating a sustainable and resilient hospitality industry for an unparalleled guest experience. The research reveals that the top consumer priorities and demands in the current times are high standards of safety and hygiene measures, well-being facilities, virtual and contactless identity verification, virtual concierge services, flexible stays options with free cancellations, staycation facility for local tourism, and in-room technologies such as digital keys.
The study also points out the key challenges that deter sustainability goals, such as the requirement of large-scale fiscal resources, supply chain issues, unpredictable government regulations, and extreme labor shortage scenarios.
The research concludes by emphasizing that hospitality establishments can rebound from lows, create a better future and entice consumers with sustainable models.
Hospitality businesses need to rethink and reset their businesses with responsible approaches and reorient and restructure their processes for more accountable economic, social and ecological limits, concludes GoodFirms.
Key Takeaways from the Research:
--Sustainability and resilience are the top growth factors in the hospitality industry.
--Top pandemic-led roadblocks for the hospitality industry were the shortage of laborers, delayed projects, zero occupancies, trip cancellations, and supply issues.
--Pandemic has acted as a catalyst for expediting sustainability and resilience measures.
--The growing popularity of ecotourism pushes hotels towards greener options
--There is a need to focus on local tourism and local supply chains to create resilient hospitality businesses
--Creating a safer environment for guests is the top priority of resilient hospitality firms.
--Post-peak pandemic consumers demand the highest levels of safety and health measures from hotels, tourism companies, and accommodation services.
--Hospitality firms are strengthening and restructuring their processes with technology implementation.
--Sustainability and resilience are keys to faster business growth and recovery.
About the Research:
Through this research, - “Sustainability and Resiliency are the Top Factors to Survive in the Hospitality Industry?,” GoodFirms has attempted to analyze how the hospitality sector is deploying sustainable and resilient practices and moving towards greener alternatives in the extremely competitive and highly volatile business environment. The research further explores key variables affecting the hospitality industry's path towards sustainability and resilience, top customer priorities and demands, and key challenges that hinder sustainable initiatives.
