Edgewise Exhibition Opens at the Illinois State Museum

ILLINOIS, March 1 - SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois State Museum (ISM) announces its new exhibition, Edgewise: Finding a Voice in a World Made for Men, opens Tuesday, March 1 in Springfield.

The exhibition opens during Women's History Month. It amplifies the voices of formidable women, queer, and non-binary people who have found ways to get a word in edgewise in a male-centric society. The Museum celebrates the voices and achievements of those Illinoisans who would not be silent.

"We're excited that the voices of those who often 'can't get a word in edgewise' are front and center in this exhibition," said Illinois State Museum Curator of History Erika Holst. "We hope our visitors will enjoy the dynamic array of art and objects on view and learn about the people that created them."

The stories told in Edgewise are the words and deeds of those Illinoisans who have made waves: artists, scientists, designers, teachers, homemakers, mothers, authors, performers, and dreamers. Some of the stories speak to power, fighting injustice, and violence. Others are personal stories embedded in the determination to succeed or survive. Yet, all of them shine a light into the time and place where they lived, showing us the obstacles they had to overcome as well as the triumph of getting a word in edgewise.

Edgewise is on display at the Illinois State Museum in Springfield until September 3, 2022. Admission is free. Learn more at www.illinoisstatemuseum.org.

About the Illinois State Museum Established in 1877, the Illinois State Museum is a dynamic institution that inspires the exploration of Illinois' past and present to inform and enrich everyday life and promote stewardship of cultural and natural resources. Headquartered in Springfield with branch facilities in Lewistown and Lockport, ISM is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and a proud member of the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience.