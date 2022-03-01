Việt Nam attends opening of UNHRC session

VIETNAM, March 1 -

An overview of an UNHRC session. — AFP/VNA Photo

GENEVA — The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) opened its 49th session in Geneva on Monday (local time), with the participation of many high-ranking leaders and representatives of 47 member countries and over 100 observers, and inter-governmental and non-governmental organisations headquartered in Geneva.

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn attended and delivered an online speech at a high-level segment of the session.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed the importance of equal access to COVID vaccines, as the current unequal approach demonstrated a disregard for human rights around the world.

He called on governments, pharmaceutical companies and partners to urgently provide political and financial support for the global vaccination strategy of the World Health Organization to achieve the goal of 70 per cent of the world population being vaccinated.

The UN chief also appealed to countries when issuing social policies to ensure rights and opportunities for all and focus on poverty reduction, education investment, protecting the rights of women and children, and responding to climate change, environmental pollution and biodiversity loss. — VNS