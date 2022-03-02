Government sets up appraisal council for media planning

VIETNAM, March 2 -

A council has been set up to assess the development plan for press, radio and television. — VNA/VNS Illustrative Photo

HÀ NỘI — An appraisal council with representatives of several ministries and agencies has been established to evaluate the development plan for press, radio and television, electronic information and publishing networks for 2021-2030.

The council will be headed by Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, Minister of Information and Communications, and Phạm Anh Tuấn, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, will be the council’s vice chairman, according to a decision signed by Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam.

The council’s members include leaders of the ministries of Public Security, National Defence, Justice, Planning and Investment, Finance, Home Affairs, Natural Resources and Environment, Culture, Sports and Tourism, as well as representatives from the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity and Education, Nhân Dân (People) newspaper, Vietnam News Agency, Voice of Vietnam and Vietnam Television.

The council will be responsible for organising the appraisal of the master plan on the network of press, radio, television, electronic information and publishing for 2021-2030, in accordance with the law on planning.

It will be dissolved once the plan is approved by the Prime Minister. —VNS