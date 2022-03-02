Submit Release
News Search

There were 827 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,744 in the last 365 days.

Government sets up appraisal council for media planning

VIETNAM, March 2 -  

A council has been set up to assess the development plan for press, radio and television. — VNA/VNS Illustrative Photo

HÀ NỘI — An appraisal council with representatives of several ministries and agencies has been established to evaluate the development plan for press, radio and television, electronic information and publishing networks for 2021-2030.

The council will be headed by Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, Minister of Information and Communications, and Phạm Anh Tuấn, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, will be the council’s vice chairman, according to a decision signed by Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam.

The council’s members include leaders of the ministries of Public Security, National Defence, Justice, Planning and Investment, Finance, Home Affairs, Natural Resources and Environment, Culture, Sports and Tourism, as well as representatives from the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity and Education, Nhân Dân (People) newspaper, Vietnam News Agency, Voice of Vietnam and Vietnam Television.

The council will be responsible for organising the appraisal of the master plan on the network of press, radio, television, electronic information and publishing for 2021-2030, in accordance with the law on planning.

It will be dissolved once the plan is approved by the Prime Minister. —VNS

You just read:

Government sets up appraisal council for media planning

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.