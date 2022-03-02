FilWeb Asia Prepares to Take Their Services to the Next Level by Obtaining ISO Certification
FilWeb Asia keeps on leveling up their processes, services, and business solutions by taking the next step in preparing for an ISO certification.SAN PEDRO, LAGUNA, PHILIPPINES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celina Mercado, President of FilWeb Asia Incorporated, announced that the company aims to reach new heights through the 9001:2015 ISO Certification. This is aligned with the firm’s passion for providing high-quality outsourcing services to small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) not just in the Philippines, but also across the globe.
The goal of ISO certification is to ensure that the company—all its departments, procedures, and processes—follows the guidelines guaranteeing a quality management system, first-rate services, and client satisfaction. Hence, on the company’s decision to apply for ISO certification, Mercado says, “We take quality assurance seriously and we want to take it up a notch.” And to meet the standards, she adds that FilWeb Asia is currently “revamping our departmental processes, service offerings, customer relations, and employee engagement and satisfaction.”
FilWeb Asia is one of the pioneers of BPO/ITO/KPO solutions in the Philippines. With years of experience, they have gained a good reputation as one of the best outsourcing providers in the country. Nevertheless, they’re never complacent; instead, FilWeb Asia continues to pursue excellence in everything they do.
This commitment to the pursuit of excellence has been the driving force, which Mercado reiterates. “Since day one, we have made sure to live by our mantra: Every client is important and every service delivery matters. This keeps us grounded and focused on our goal of keeping our place as one of the most reliable outsourcing service providers in the Philippines. Thus, we’re doing our best to be granted the ISO certification this year.”
FilWeb Asia isn’t just home to competent professionals in different fields; the firm is also armed with recognition for exceptional services as attested by numerous client referrals. As the company embarks on achieving the badge of quality—ISO 9001:2015 Certification—you can trust that their services are of great quality and transactions are made easy, convenient, and systematic.
About FilWeb Asia Incorporated
FilWeb Asia Incorporated is based in Metro Manila’s nearby city of San Pedro, Laguna, Philippines. The company offers a wide variety of virtual services and information technology outsourcing solutions.
