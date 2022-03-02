ENTRE Institute Founder Jeff Lerner Accepted into Forbes Business Council

Forbes Business Council is an invitation-only community for successful business owners and leaders.

ST. GEORGE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Lerner , Founder and Chief Visionary Officer (CVO) of ENTRE , the leading online platform for entrepreneurs, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.A review committee selected Lerner based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance includes a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors."We are honored to welcome Jeff Lerner into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils , the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."As an accepted member of the Council, Lerner has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Lerner will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.Finally, Lerner will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team."I am honored and excited to join this elite group of global business leaders as we make value-added contributions to the markets we serve," said Lerner. "The value of the Forbes Council community is among the very best and I am proud to bring my experience to such a prestigious group of business professionals."About Forbes CouncilsForbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.About Jeff LernerAfter a decade of building multiple online businesses to over eight figures and twice landing on the INC 5000, entrepreneur, mentor, speaker, influencer, and pianist Jeff Lerner turned his focus to educating and inspiring entrepreneurs about the power of entrepreneurship in the modern economy. With the founding of ENTRE Institute in 2018, where over 50,000 students are developing their ENTREpreneurial skills, Jeff Lerner is now regarded as one of the most inspirational voices online in business and personal development.To find out more about Jeff Lerner and the ENTRE Institute, please visit JeffLernerOfficial.com