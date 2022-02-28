The questions arise in a class action alleging that PG&E’s negligent maintenance of its electrical equipment caused five prolonged power shutoffs in 2019 to prevent wildfires and that the shutoffs caused plaintiffs “loss of habitability of their dwellings, loss of food items in their refrigerators, [and] expenses for alternative means of lighting and power.”
Ninth Circuit asks Supreme Court to answer utility liability questions
