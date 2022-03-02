Cloud Collaboration Market 2022 | Explore Top Factors That Will Boost the Global Market in Future

AMR Logo

The adoption of cloud-based technologies has increased significantly which has further increased the demand for cloud collaboration solutions.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The expansion of the organizations across the sea projects, increased productivity, and growth in trend of bring your own device (BYOD) drives the growth in the cloud collaboration market. The high dependability on the World Wide Web (WWW) and security of the data demotivate the use of cloud collaboration.

Low installation and operating cost along with the high adoption of cloud collaboration among small and medium organizations create ample opportunities for the market. The high redesigning cost of the network to adopt the cloud collaboration hamper the growth of the cloud collaboration market.

Rapid development of the IT sector positively impacts the market as novel solutions are launched by the key industry players. Strategic moves and developments such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and mergers gives a competitive edge to the market.

For instance, on April 24, 2017 Megaport Limiteda provider of Elastic Interconnection Services launched global cloud connectivity collaboration with Oracle, which offers cost-effective method for enterprises to create private and dedicated connectivity to Oracle Cloud Services. Google and Snapchat made a deal in early Feb of 2017 for the vast cloud collaboration market, which is expected to expand their market relative presence.

The global cloud collaboration market is segmented based on component, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and geography.

Based on component, it is bifurcated into solution and services. The solution segment is further classified into unified communication and collaboration, document management system, project and team management, and enterprise social collaboration. The services include training, consulting & integration, and support & maintenance. Based on deployment model, it is divided into private, public, and hybrid.

Based on organization size, it is categorized into small & medium and large-scale organizations. In term of industry vertical, it is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), consumer goods and retail, education, public sector, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, IT and telecommunication, and others.

Further, the market is studied across four regions which include North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive analysis and profiles of the major market players such as Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco System Inc., Google Inc., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., Intralinks Holdings Inc., and Mitel Network Corporation are also provided in this report.

