Submit Release
News Search

There were 838 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,720 in the last 365 days.

New immigration stream to help fill jobs

CANADA, March 1 - The Office of Immigration has a new stream to help employers fill jobs that are in high demand across Prince Edward Island.  

The Occupations in Demand stream is an employer-driven program that allows employers to fill specific positions that they are unable to fill through the local job market, such as nurse aides, accommodation housekeepers, truck drivers, and construction labourers. 

“Prince Edward Island is facing significant labour shortages, while also experiencing an increased demand for specific skills. Staffing is becoming a significant challenge for many employers and this stream is helping address this issue. More than ever before, immigration has an important role in filling labour gaps and strengthening our workforce so together we can move forward in our province’s economic recovery.”

- Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Minister Matthew MacKay

 

Media contact: Hillary MacDonald Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture 902-394-6368 hpsmacdonald@gov.pe.ca 

You just read:

New immigration stream to help fill jobs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.