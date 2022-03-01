New immigration stream to help fill jobs

CANADA, March 1 - The Office of Immigration has a new stream to help employers fill jobs that are in high demand across Prince Edward Island.

The Occupations in Demand stream is an employer-driven program that allows employers to fill specific positions that they are unable to fill through the local job market, such as nurse aides, accommodation housekeepers, truck drivers, and construction labourers.

“Prince Edward Island is facing significant labour shortages, while also experiencing an increased demand for specific skills. Staffing is becoming a significant challenge for many employers and this stream is helping address this issue. More than ever before, immigration has an important role in filling labour gaps and strengthening our workforce so together we can move forward in our province’s economic recovery.” - Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Minister Matthew MacKay

