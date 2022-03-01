Mayor Bowser Announces Free KN95 Masks for Children at DC COVID Centers Starting March 2nd

(Washington, DC) Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that all DC Health COVID Centers will offer free child-sized KN95 masks beginning Wednesday, March 2. Proof of residency will be required and DC residents can obtain two (2) packages of children’s masks each containing five (5) masks for a total of ten (10) masks per resident. In addition to masks for children, all COVID Centers will continue to provide access to vaccinations, boosters, adult masks, take-home rapid antigen tests, and PCR tests.

Residents are reminded that KN95 masks offer one of the highest levels of protection against COVID-19.

DC Health has eight convenient COVID Centers with one in each Ward. All sites are open six days a week, as late as 9 pm, and sites rotate days off so that on any day of the week multiple COVID Centers are open across DC. The schedule for all sites is listed below, and more information can be found at coronavirus.dc.gov.

Ward Address Schedule 1 800 Euclid Street NW Monday: 10 am - 8 pm Tuesday: 10 am - 8 pm Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm Friday: 9 am - 7 pm Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm Sunday: CLOSED 2 926 F Street NW Monday: 10 am - 8 pm Tuesday: 10 am - 8 pm Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm Friday: 9 am - 7 pm Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm Sunday: CLOSED 3 5335 Wisconsin Ave NW Monday: 10 am - 8 pm (After Friday, February 4) Tuesday: CLOSED Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm (After Friday, February 4) Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm (After Friday, February 4) Friday: 9 am - 7 pm Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm Sunday: 9 am - 7 pm 4 4704 13th Street NW (Closed on April 9) Monday: 10 am - 8 pm Tuesday: 10 am - 8 pm Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm Friday: 9 am - 7 pm Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm Sunday: CLOSED 5 2350 Washington Place NE, Ste 105-N Monday: CLOSED Tuesday: 10 am - 8 pm Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm Friday: 9 am - 7 pm Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm Sunday: 9 am - 7 pm 6 507 8th Street, SE Monday: 10 am - 8 pm Tuesday: CLOSED Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm Friday: 9 am - 7 pm Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm Sunday: 9 am - 7 pm 7 3929 Minnesota Avenue NE Monday: CLOSED Tuesday: 10 am - 8 pm Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm Friday: 9 am - 7 pm Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm Sunday: 9 am - 7 pm 8 3640 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue SE Monday: 10 am - 8 pm Tuesday: 10 am - 8 pm Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm Friday: 9 am - 7 pm Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm Sunday: CLOSED

The COVID-19 vaccine is available for everyone 5 and older, and boosters are recommended and available for people 12 and older. If you are 12 or older and received your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine on or before October 1, 2021, you are now eligible for the Pfizer or Moderna booster. Anyone 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before January 1, 2022, is eligible for their booster. And anyone 18 or older who is moderately or severely immunocompromised and received their third dose of Pfizer or Moderna before October 1, 2021, is also eligible to receive their booster.

There are four easy ways to get your vaccine or booster in the District:

Visit a walk-up vaccine clinic or COVID Center.

Make an at-home vaccination appointment by calling 1-855-363-0333.

Make an appointment with your health care provider.

Find other opportunities to get vaccinated by visiting vaccines.gov.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination and testing, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.