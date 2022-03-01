Veterans Home Care’s Bonnie Laiderman Receives McKnight’s Hall of Honor Award
Bonnie Laiderman founded Veterans Home Care in 2003 and created a new niche in the home care industry.
Senior care trail blazer Bonnie Laiderman receives prestigious industry award.
The award not only shines a light on Veterans Home Care but also on wartime veterans, their surviving spouses, and the affordable care they can receive through a little known VA benefit.”ST. LOUIS, MO, U.S.A, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterans Home Care (VHC) announces Bonnie Laiderman has been named a 2022 Hall of Honor recipient by McKnight’s and its Women of Distinction awards program.
— Bonnie Laiderman - Founder of Veterans Home Care
Laiderman, founder of VHC, was among 18 honorees of vice-presidential status or higher recognized for having a dynamic impact in the senior living, skilled nursing or home care industry.
The Hall of Honor is a joint effort of McKnight’s Senior Living and sister media brands McKnight’s Long-Term Care News and McKnight’s Home Care. All 18 winners will be celebrated May 12 and 13 in Chicago at the McKnight’s Women of Distinction and Forum conference.
“These inductees really stand out for the impact they have made on long-term care in general and on colleagues, residents and clients in particular,” McKnight’s Editorial Director, Vice President and Associate Publisher John O’Connor said.
Laiderman, who founded Veterans Home Care in 2003, said “I am both humbled and honored to be named a Hall of Honor winner. This is very special since McKnight’s truly understands the home care industry and the older adults who need quality care.”
“The award not only shines a light on Veterans Home Care but also on wartime veterans, their surviving spouses, and the affordable care they can receive through a little known VA benefit,” Laiderman added.
“I am proud to have helped over 20,000 veterans and their spouses nationwide receive the care they deserve to remain at home, and thankful of our entire team who have consistently helped guide VHC to higher levels of growth and achievement.”
The McKnight’s Women of Distinction awards program, which recognizes many industry leaders in a variety of categories, was judged by a national, independent panel of judges. Overall, 27 states are represented by the honorees across all award groupings.
For over 19 years, Veterans Home Care’s goal has been to help millions of veterans and their surviving spouses who qualify, apply for a non-service related disability pension from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) called aid and attendance, which pays for assistance with activities of daily living in their homes.
To date, more than 20,000 veterans and their surviving spouses have been able to access VA benefits for the care they need. Innovation now provides VHC with the ability to serve every senior and disabled adult, regardless of military service with their sister company SmartCompanion Care. SmartCompanion is the latest Alexa powered medical alert system, preprogrammed for seniors to reduce isolation and loneliness, replace push-button medical alert systems and enable voice-activated phone and video calling.
