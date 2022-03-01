State Archery Tournament Champions Announced

RALEIGH, N.C. (March 1, 2022) – The North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission’s National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) State Tournament took place Friday and Saturday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. A total of 801 archers represented 31 schools from across the state, making it one of the largest in-person NASP tournaments in agency history.

Awards were given to the top three schools in each division (elementary, middle and high school) and the top three male and top three female individuals in each division.

Teams can score a total of 3600 points. The winning teams were:

Elementary School Team, Startown Elementary (Newton), 30267 points.

Middle School Team, East Burke Middle (Connelly Springs), 3240 points.

High School Team, South Caldwell High, (Hudson), 3130 points.

Individuals can score 300 points. The first-place winners in the male division were:

Elementary School Division, Karter Weathers, Startown Elementary (Newton), 269 points.

Middle School Division, Hudson Lentz, East Burke Middle (Connelly Springs), 283 points.

High School Division, Alex Beard, Maiden High (Maiden), 280 points.

The first-place winners in the female division were:

Elementary School Division, Jordan Von Osinski, Startown Elementary (Newton), 275 points.

Middle School Division, Natalie Bell, East Burke Middle (Connelly Springs), 297 points.

High School Division, Abigail Clarke, South Caldwell High (Hudson), 277 points.

A full report of tournament results can be found here.

Lentz, of East Burke Middle, earned the top overall male score. Bell, also of East Burke Middle, earned the highest overall female score, and the highest score in the tournament. This is Bell’s third individual first place finish in her category since competing in the NASP state tournaments.

“This year we were very happy to host so many students, schools and over 1,000 spectators as archers shot for the title of North Carolina State Champion,” stated Lee Scripture, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission archery education coordinator. “The highest scoring athletes will now look ahead to compete in the national championship this May in Kentucky.”

The National Archery in Schools Program teaches and promotes international-style target archery as part of an in-school curriculum to improve educational performance and participation in the shooting sports among students in grades 4-12. For more information, or to find out how your school can participate, visit naspschools.org or email lee.scripture@ncwildlife.org.