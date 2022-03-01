Submit Release
News Search

There were 804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,708 in the last 365 days.

The NCDOR Opens 2022 Tax Season

Raleigh, N.C.

Effective March 1, the N.C. Department of Revenue (NCDOR) officially opened the 2022 tax season and began accepting and downloading 2021 individual income tax returns. Taxpayers who file state returns electronically will receive acknowledgements.

The delay in opening the tax season is due to the late approval of the state budget, which included multiple tax law changes. The later start date provided the time necessary to complete the testing of system updates and approve updates in commercial tax preparation software.

Tax returns are due this year on Friday, April 15. However, due to the Emancipation Day holiday, returns filed on or before April 18 will be considered filed on time and will not be subject to penalties or interest.

NCDOR will begin issuing refunds in April. Taxpayers can check the ncdor.gov website on the status of refund processing and updates.

Taxpayers are encouraged to file their taxes electronically; it is safer, more convenient, and more accurate than traditional paper filing. Free online filing (eFile) options for qualified taxpayers are available through the NCDOR.gov website using NCfreefile. Eligibility requirements for NCfreefile are available at: https://www.ncdor.gov/ncfreefile. Note: taxpayers must start at the agency website, www.ncdor.gov, to file their taxes for free.

Learn more about filing individual income tax returns electronically.

The NCDOR funds public services benefiting the people of North Carolina. The department administers the tax laws and collects the taxes due in an impartial, consistent, secure, and efficient manner.

You just read:

The NCDOR Opens 2022 Tax Season

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.