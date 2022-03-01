Submit Release
News Search

There were 807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,713 in the last 365 days.

Downing raises alarm on cybersecurity

The state commissioner of securities and insurance last week warned business owners to prepare for cyberattacks in the wake of sanctions levied on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

“The United States and our allies have announced economic sanctions against Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine,” said Commissioner Troy Downing in a statement. “As a result, the risk of retaliatory cyberattacks against critical infrastructure and American economic interests by the Russian government has intensified.”

Downing said thus far federal law enforcement had not identified any credible threats. But that could change, he said. Downing warned that attacks could come from the Russian government or state-sponsored groups.

Businesses, particularly those in the securities and insurance industries, should take steps to guard against cyber incursions. Companies in the aforementioned industries, Downing said, should move to protect assets as well as the confidential information of their clients.

Just getting insurance for cyber attacks isn’t enough, he said.

“Companies with cyber insurance must remember these policies are not a replacement for cybersecurity,” Downing said. “In the event of a cyber or ransomware attack, the policy may not cover all the costs associated. Most cyber plans also include ‘war’ exclusions, meaning your claim could be denied if a state actor perpetrates the attack.”

Downing’s warnings echo those made by federal officials. FBI cyber officials asked businesses as well as local and state governments to prepare for ransomware attacks last week, according to CNN.

While cybersecurity has long been a concern for federal officials, the attack on the Colonial Pipeline last year has heightened those fears, CNN reported. The Department of Homeland Security told the news network that it likewise was working with the private and public sectors to defend against attacks.

You just read:

Downing raises alarm on cybersecurity

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.