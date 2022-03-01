6 New 2022 Ways To Keep Homes Healthy in Lorton, VA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Keeping a house clean is one of the best ways to protect a family from harmful toxins and allergens. This blog post will discuss seven easy ways to keep your home healthy and free from dust and other allergens. Follow these new tips to breathe easy in the home environment.
1. Dust and Vacuum Floors at Least Once a Week
One of the best ways to reduce dust in a home is to vacuum and dust floors on a weekly basis. Be sure to use a vacuum with a HEPA filter to trap dust particles, and don't forget to move furniture when vacuuming to get all those hard-to-reach places.
2. Mop Floors with Hot Water and Vinegar at Least Once a Month
For hardwood floors, mop them with hot water and vinegar at least once a month to keep them clean and dust-free. Vinegar is a natural disinfectant and degreaser, so it's perfect for cleaning floors.
For tile or linoleum floors, mop them with hot water and vinegar once a week to get rid of dirt and dust. Be sure to use a wet mop, so the vinegar will be able to penetrate the dirt and grime.
3. Have The Carpets Professionally Cleaned Every Six Months
Even with vacuuming and cleaning carpets regularly, it's important to have them professionally cleaned every six months. This will remove any deep-down dirt and dust that has accumulated over time.
If a family member has allergies or asthma, consider having the carpets cleaned more often. Be sure to ask a doctor for advice on how often to have your carpets cleaned.
4. Get Rid of Clutter to Avoid Dust Build Up
One of the best ways to avoid dust build-up is to get rid of clutter. When there is lot of stuff lying around, it's easy for dust to accumulate, so be sure to declutter the home regularly.
Start by getting rid of unnecessary furniture and appliances and storing seasonal items in boxes or bins. Home owners can also use a dehumidifier to reduce the amount of moisture in the air, which will help to prevent dust from accumulating.
5. Use Air Purifiers to Remove Toxins From the Air
Air purifiers are a great way to remove toxins from the air, and they can be especially helpful if a family member has allergies or asthma. Air purifiers work by trapping particles in the air, including dust, pollen, and pet dander.
Be sure to choose an air purifier designed for the room's size, and make sure to replace the filter regularly.
6. Keep Pets Groomed and Bathed Regularly
If pets also live in the house, be sure to groom them and bathe them regularly to reduce pet hair accumulation. Pets can be a significant source of allergens, so keeping them clean and healthy is essential.
Follow these tips to keep the home healthy and free from allergens!
Dragan Krstic
