Bravo Screens is excited to offer our newest Large Motorized Retractable Screen. These large retractable screens are uniquely designed for large openings.

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exclusive New Large Motorized Screens Are Here

With the click of a button these large screens are able to roll down, providing comfort & protection. The new Large Motorized Retractable Screen can transform the patios & verandas into a shaded, private area for to work, play, or just enjoy the outdoors without the bugs.

If you’re someone who spends a lot of time outdoor yard and tired of the sun and bugs intruding into your space, then a new motorized garage door screen is perfect..

Large Motorized Retractable Screens can appear at the touch of a button and disappear when not needed them.

Bravo Screens are proudly offering a factory direct option – eliminating the cost of expensive showrooms and passing the savings onto our customers ! Instructions come with all of our fine large motorized screen products we manufacture.

Maximize the outdoor enjoyment with Large Motorized Retractable Screen from Bravo Screens . Explore new and exciting options for open-air entertainment with our variety of ideas. Large Motorized Retractable Screen are a perfect complement the property and lifestyle.

A large motorized screen should not be mere eye candy on the property. It is an outdoor space where family, and friends can spend time and create wonderful memories that will cherish in years to come. Combined with over 25 years of industry experience, Bravo Screens have redesigned Large Motorized Retractable Screens using the highest quality materials and components to create a product second to none.

Large Motorized Retractable Screens glide smoothly and smartly providing breezy cross-ventilation and expanding the space.

When not in use, it glides away into a slim, self-protective casing. The large screens are perfect for the patios, lanais, decks, sun porches, sliding patio doors, and so much more. We offer a wide selection of colours, styles, screen textures, and UV filtering. Thanks to a refined and tried-and-tested process, that can have the largest outdoor structures finally enclosed. We do all of our own work, design and construction. We also have a full remodelling/custom home building division.

Our Mission: to exceed our customers expectations so they can truly enjoy their home’s outdoor environment. At Bravo Screens we use only the highest quality materials on our projects, and the Large Motorized Retractable Screen Line fits our mandate. The large motorized screens are sturdy and

built from quality materials, and run exceptionally smooth.

Our passion: “To custom design a beautiful structure that will enjoy for years”

The consultation is absolutely free, so why not book a call and we can plan today. At the touch of a button, can open or close these large

motorized retractable screens for solar protection, which keeps the rooms cooler without sacrificing views. Enjoy the time spent outside, even during our hottest months. With expertise, innovation and care, Bravo Screens build Large Motorized Retractable Screens for all sizes, imaginative shapes and styles. Bring an element of charm and tranquility to enjoy landscape with gazebos, patio covers and home spas from Bravo Screens. Give us a call. 1-800-446-1626