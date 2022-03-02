Senior Government advisor and investor joins leading UK AI company Intelligent OMICS to Lead Business Development
Intelligent OMICS, a leading UK-based AI company, is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr Robert Grundy BSc PhD FRSB as VP Business Development.
Dr Robert Grundy BSc PhD FRSB
Dr. Grundy brings experience from a distinguished career in the life sciences industry. He chairs Matrix, the science and technology industry expert policy panel for the Northern Ireland government, and currently represents Northern Ireland on the UK’s Chief Scientific Advisory Network, chaired by Sir Patrick Valance.
“I have known Rob for many years and I am delighted to be able to bring him in to the management team of Intellomx,” comments CEO Dr. Simon Haworth. “As a life science investor and industry commercialisation expert, Rob brings a wealth of knowledge and connections to the company and we look forward to working with him and gaining his input. We have a significant number of opportunities right now – including in cancer, autoimmune disease, kidney disease, diabetes, TB and more – and Rob’s energy and skills will be key to converting these opportunities into live projects and long-term relationships.”
“Intelligent OMICS represents a chance to join a team with a unique and differentiating approach to drug discovery and development. It is one of those companies that is in the right place at exactly the right time,” commented Rob. “We have an amazing opportunity to generate value for pharma and biotech companies across the sector, helping them accelerate existing drug discovery programs and initiate new ones. But we also have extraordinary capacity to develop our own drugs, with the value that can result, using the Intelligent OMICS technology in-house to identify novel targets and to accelerate programmes through to IND. It is an amazing time to be entering the healthcare AI industry and I could not have imagined a better vehicle than Intelligent OMICS.”
The Intelligent OMICS proprietary Intuitive Informed Intelligence (I3) methodology finds novel biological targets that drive disease and the Intelligent OMICS Digital Twin platform helps predict pre-clinical tox effects, saving up to 90% of pre-clinical development costs and reducing the need for animal trials.
About Intelligent OMICS (Intellomx)
Intelligent OMICS (“Intellomx”; https://www.intellomx.com) is a UK-based in silico drug discovery company. Intellomx uses artificial intelligence to model molecular data, discerning the underlying disease pathway for each disease. The Company’s results indicate the comparative importance of key molecules or genes, show how they fit together in the disease state, indicate the impact on the disease pathway of knocking out a given target or group of targets, and prioritise targets for development according to their disease impact and off-target toxicity risk. All this is done in silico before results are tested in the wet lab, saving years of time and considerable money for the drug development process.
Intellomx is currently undertaking parallel analyses in P53, in pancreatic cancer, AML, breast cancer and other cancers as well as in auto-immune disease, diabetes, COPD, TB and Sepsis.
The Intelligent OMICS technology replaces the popular but flawed meta-analysis and semantic mining of literature with direct, evidence-based analysis of the underlying systems biology of disease. Our method addresses the flaw in literature-derived Knowledge Graphs by identifying the novel results not yet covered in literature.
Intellomx uses its own technology to identify new drugs and companion diagnostics, and also provide services to pharma.
Within the next 10 years, AI will enable us to complete drug discovery and development through to Phase III trials in silico in under 9 months, and then to work out which wet lab and clnical trial experiments are needed to satisfy the regulators leading to drug approval.
