Dr Sam Swapn Sinha, A Notable Writer, Is Set To Release His Book, World War III Corona,
EINPresswire.com/ -- A well-researched book that has helped us to know the current global situation and China’s growing ambition. Dr Sam Swapn Sinha book is intellectual, full of data and real-time situation based. The book is an eye-opener for readers to know that promoting world peace and making efforts to save human beings is the utmost responsibility of world states.
Although written in a simple and colloquial language, this book explains the coronavirus events originating in Wuhan, China. The book addresses the key issues of the COVID-19 pandemic and provides well researched factual information on how China created a virus that destroyed the world. Reading this book will enthuse, inform, and educate the readers on different perspectives of the COVID-19 pandemic. World War III Corona explores different perspectives as to why China created this virus.
Regarding the origin of the virus, the book provides extensive research from leading universities that stated that China worked for almost the last two decades to become World Superpower. China created this virus as a part of biowarfare; the virus went into the market, spread to local populations, and was transmitted globally. This pandemic has created a global recession, caused skyrocketing death tolls, and crushed the international economy and trade.
War III Corona’s book is an act of fiction that aims to educate readers on perspectives on the future world order. Wang Wei and Zhang Wei are fictional characters representing how the Chinese Government deliberates, feels, thinks, and articulates their thoughts about the current scenario. The fictional characters in the book, Wang Wei and Zhang Wei, had serious discussions about how China could become World Superpower. They believe that China has reached the stage of creating another pearl harbor.
Reading this informative book, readers learn that The New World Order has arrived. Stating about China’s strategy and vision ‘Made in China 2025, the book alerts the world countries to get prepared to accept this new world order. China will be considered as number 1. Its economy is expected to grow to be the largest in the world. The strategy and the initiative of ‘Made in China 2025’ will damage the world economy. Dr Sam- Swapn Sinha expounds that the world will experience new forms of warfare that will further complicate the challenges for deterrence, warfighting, defense, and arms control. The new world order will cause economic and social disruption, leading to destruction, anarchy, and uncertainty. Therefore, it will be hard for the world to digest this new world order of China being the Superpower.
The book delves deep into the virus’s economic, social, and geopolitical implications that smashed G7 economies that had 50% of global GDP. With an increase in a global pandemic, both employers and employees have started worrying about their businesses and jobs. Investors are concerned about their money invested in companies. Consequently, the emerging market and developing economies have suffered a huge loss, trade and exports of industrial commodities have a slowdown.
The book provides practical approaches to business and financial markets to cope with global pandemics. Valuable strategies and guidelines will help the leaders to understand what direction they are heading in and how they can plan and calculate future risks.
The author states,
“Around the world, there is a growing global consensus that we must think boldly. This is our chance to build back societies that are fairer and economics that are more resilient. “As we are called to meet the challenges and the opportunities of this pandemic, we have a chance to build something new. So, let’s build it together.”
The book explores the social and psychological implications of the virus that leads to behavioral changes in people. The vast research in the book explains the consequences that people are suffering. Young adults have experienced pandemic-related problems, such as closures of universities, income loss, and job opportunities. The pandemics have caused social isolation and mental health symptoms, including depression, anxiety, depressive disorder, and low self-esteem.
The later part of the book emphasizes other countries to show a responsible effort towards controlling and promoting world peace. The author reflects that savagery and wars can be dealt with through peaceful means. Dr Sam Swapn Sinha optimistically talks about the future of the global World.
“We need peace, happiness, equality, justice in this world. Beyond material pursuit, real life exists - a life of giving, a life full of satisfaction, via expressing gratitude, thankfulness, and sharing your joy with people who need it the most. To maintain world peace, countries should spend less on wars and more on creating equality, educating people, and creating happiness.”
Towards the end of the book, the author has provided helpful suggestions to deal with the Corona crisis. Positive strategies will assist the states and governments in actively managing the outbreaks, helping individuals and society return to normalcy. Dr Sinha has suggested that companies increase investment by providing direct capital injections through investments, loans and grants. States should encourage innovation in different areas, including industries, academia, and development agencies. Moreover, upskilling and reskilling programs will boost managerial skills, digital expertise in young individuals.
The book is written in an informal and casual tone and includes powerful questions which do knock some closed doors in the reader’s head. Reading this book is essential for readers today to know that promoting world peace and making efforts to save human beings is the utmost responsibility of world states. Nations need to cooperate and strengthen their relations with different parts of the world. This gives them a global vision to cope in the new world order with peaceful means.
World War III Corona by Dr Sam is a good and informative read for the nations and individuals to prepare themselves to deal with the current situation and come out successfully. The book will help the nations and leaders to overcome the present situation, whether it’s about the global economy, international affairs or handling the pandemic. Rethinking, changing ways, and redesigning strategies will help nations and the states restore an ideal state of happiness, freedom, and peace.
About the Author
Dr. Sam Swapn Sinha is a California, United States-based Professor, Agile Coach, CEO of Strategism, a Business and technology consulting startup company. He is a multi-dimensional business leader, investor, educator, consultant, corporate trainer, project management professional, agile and scrum enthusiast, and a mentor to several Bay Area companies and executives. Dr. Sam Swapn Sinha has an illustrious career spanning over three decades. He has provided high-quality training and consultations to individuals and organizations. Through his corporate training strategies, he has helped the employees and companies go through digital transformation smoothly. Being a prolific writer, Dr Sam authored numerous books and has written several articles that have been published in leading journals and magazines. His latest book ‘World War III: Corona’ is one of the top sellers on multiple e-commerce platforms.
