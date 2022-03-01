Wisconsin Tech Summit happening March 14 at Lambeau Field

The Wisconsin Tech Summit, which aims to connect major companies and emerging firms in an effort to grow business relationships, will convene at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field on Monday, March 14.

Organized by the Wisconsin Technology Council, the daylong event kicks off at 9 a.m. and will feature informational sessions, networking opportunities and pre-scheduled 15-minute strategic meetings between major firms and early-stage businesses.

Those sessions resemble a “speed dating” exercise, where company representatives learn more about the needs and developments of one another and build productive relationships.

The Wisconsin Tech Summit, now in its sixth year, began these strategic meetings to encourage interaction between large and early-stage businesses, which often circulate within their own orbits. The meetings are held in visually private meeting spaces.

“The evolving information needs of major companies may require strategic partnerships with innovative young companies,” says Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. “Potential business relationships might include contracting for research and development, becoming part of a larger supply chain, and pursuing investment or acquisition strategies.”

As part of the day’s agenda, informational sessions will include presentations on programs to help early-stage businesses, creative means of financing, venture capital, health care innovation after COVID-19, engaging with congressional offices and how the University of Wisconsin College of Engineering can help businesses.

A plenary panel will explore the topic of how the pandemic has changed the landscape of health care innovation, with speakers including Dr. Bill Melms, chief medical officer at Marshfield Clinic Health System; Jed Roher, a partner at the law firm of Husch Blackwell whose practice includes health care; and Jeff Tucker, vice president of business development and care innovation at Marshfield Clinic Health System.

The day’s events will also include offices hour sessions to answer questions on a range of topics, lunch, a networking reception and an optional tour of Lambeau Field.

