Paravir Announces Launch of Revolutionary New Anti-Microbial Material for Healthcare and PPE Applications
Paravir announced the successful development and launch of its new innovative technology for production of fabric with astonishing anti-microbial properties.
The novel anti-pathogenic composite material technology from Paravir will transform the way in which healthcare systems control infectious disease and remove pathogens from the environment.”CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paravir Limited (“Paravir, https://www.paravir.com), a UK - based company, announced the successful development and launch of its new innovative technology for production of composite non-woven fabric with astonishing anti-microbial properties.
— Prof George Griffin CBE, DSc, FRCP, FMedSci
Professor George Griffin, CBE, DSc, FRCP, FMedSci, Emeritus Professor of Infectious Diseases and Medicine at St George's University of London, commented “The novel anti-pathogenic composite material technology from Paravir has the potential to transform the way in which healthcare systems control infectious disease and remove the bioburden of pathogens from the environment.”
Recent testing at UK laboratories has confirmed the destruction of 99.99% of the microbial population in under 20 minutes. This represents a world class solution to a global problem with low manufacturing cost.
The fabric is a non-woven material of the type commonly used in face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE).
Paravir has developed the technology to manufacture a novel, IP-protected, composite material using readily available dry powders impregnated into off-the-shelf, non-woven material. The technology goes well beyond any previous attempts to make anti-microbial fabric because it does not use a wet process for manufacture and thus can integrate much higher levels of anti-microbial agents.
Paravir believes their manufacturing process can produce as much as 500 metres of anti-microbial fabric per minute.
Paravir’s innovative approach includes both IP on both novel material composition and manufacturing technology. The active compound used is environmentally friendly, approved and generally regarded as safe (GRAS). It is also low cost and is universally available.
The impregnated material provides an unprecedentedly high level of bio-defence in virtually all environments and Paravir believes it will become the material of choice for face masks and PPE materials such as those used in hospital environments and in general domestic environments including shops, homes and sporting fixtures.
The Paravir process uses impregnation of a dry non-metallic powder which is safe, readily available and low COGS. The resulting material is non-harmful to humans, animals, marine and plant life; The fabric has been proven to eliminate >99.99% of all microbial activity in under 20 minutes, eliminating harmful bio- burden. Most conventional materials do not have anti-microbial properties, so live, active pathogens can survive in the fabric even after disposal.
The global presence of COVID-19 has highlighted the shortcomings of non- woven materials which generally lack anti-microbial properties. This is largely due to the cost and complexity associated with their manufacture. The present pandemic will persist for years, and other ever present epidemics re-enforce the need for effective, easily manufactured anti-microbial material, particularly in the surgical and healthcare arena.
The global disposable face mask market size exceeded a value of USD 74.90 billion in Q1 of 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53.0% from 2020 to 2027.
Timothy Laing, CEO of Paravir, said “Paravir’s highly innovative lead product has potential applications in any healthcare modality requiring a disposable material with anti-microbial properties, particularly face masks, curtains, wound dressings, gowns, bed linen, and apparel for patients and staff. Paravir looks forward to interacting with commercial and manufacturing partners worldwide.”
For more information about Paravir, it’s technology and partnering opportunities, please contact:
Dr. Bill Mason
The Sage Group
The Stockyard
Creake Road
Syderstone PE31 8SG UK
Tel: +44 (0) 7785 950134
wtm@sagehealthcare.com
Or
Timothy Laing
Timothy.laing@paravir.com
Tel: +44 7836 357520
About Paravir
Paravir Limited is a privately-owned, UK-based medical technology company with global Intellectual Property covering the composition and production of a highly effective, anti-microbial material. Paravir’s IP covers the design and utility of the material. Paravir also has strong manufacturing knowhow for high speed, high volume production of the anti-pathogenic material.
It is estimated that over 99% of such material currently available carries no active anti-microbial properties largely related to the current cost and complexity of manufacture of such products. Paravir set out to address these technical challenges in producing a low cost anti- microbial fabric.
Paravir is seeking partners interested in licensing or acquiring the Intellectual Property. Licensing partners may already be engaged in the supply of polypropylene material or may be an existing supplier of finished goods for the medical/healthcare market.
Website: https://www.paravir.com/
Dr. Bill Mason
The Sage Group
+44 7785 950134
email us here