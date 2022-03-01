Turnagain Social Club Releases Guide On Why Their Caregivers Love What They Do
EINPresswire.com/ -- Turnagain Social Club releases a guide on why their caregivers love what they do and how that’s shown within their facility. They are an adult day center that allows disabled and seniors 55 and older to participate in various activities and provide care if needed.
They specialize in treating people with dementia and Alzheimer’s. Turnagain’s caregivers will work with these members by providing entertaining activities stimulating their brains. Registered nurses, a dietician, and over 30 caregivers provide critical attention to each member.
Turnagain’s staff care about its members, providing therapeutic activities, personal care, supervision, nursing services, transportation, and meals. If members cannot make it to the facility, they will provide transportation to and from the facility. This also includes transportation for days out of the facility to visit museums or shops.
Caregivers at Turnagain take a different approach to their care. The way they provide services or care for their members makes them different.
For patients with dementia, caregivers approach it with The Brain Change Model. This process categorizes the stages of dementia by comparing them to different gems, associating different colors and characteristics with them. The Brain Change Model includes categories of:
• Sapphire- True Blue
• Diamond- Clear and Sharp
• Emerald- On the Go with a Purpose
• Amber- Caught in a Moment
• Ruby- Deep and Strong Color
• Pearl- Hidden Within a Shell
Caregivers also prioritize a positive approach to care. They believe that happiness can’t be achieved by focusing on the negative. They hope that members will feel welcomed and enjoy their time at Turnagain with a positive approach.
The staff also work toward personalized care for each member. They can help members with many medical problems or daily challenging tasks. Caregivers at Turnagain Social Club love what they do because of the members they interact with.
Turnagain Social Club offers seniors in Alaska an enriching environment to socialize with others while getting personalized care. The center has its own transportation and can pick seniors up and take them home at the end of the day. Seniors who visit the facility will see why their caregivers love what they do.
Kori Mateaki
They specialize in treating people with dementia and Alzheimer’s. Turnagain’s caregivers will work with these members by providing entertaining activities stimulating their brains. Registered nurses, a dietician, and over 30 caregivers provide critical attention to each member.
Turnagain’s staff care about its members, providing therapeutic activities, personal care, supervision, nursing services, transportation, and meals. If members cannot make it to the facility, they will provide transportation to and from the facility. This also includes transportation for days out of the facility to visit museums or shops.
Caregivers at Turnagain take a different approach to their care. The way they provide services or care for their members makes them different.
For patients with dementia, caregivers approach it with The Brain Change Model. This process categorizes the stages of dementia by comparing them to different gems, associating different colors and characteristics with them. The Brain Change Model includes categories of:
• Sapphire- True Blue
• Diamond- Clear and Sharp
• Emerald- On the Go with a Purpose
• Amber- Caught in a Moment
• Ruby- Deep and Strong Color
• Pearl- Hidden Within a Shell
Caregivers also prioritize a positive approach to care. They believe that happiness can’t be achieved by focusing on the negative. They hope that members will feel welcomed and enjoy their time at Turnagain with a positive approach.
The staff also work toward personalized care for each member. They can help members with many medical problems or daily challenging tasks. Caregivers at Turnagain Social Club love what they do because of the members they interact with.
Turnagain Social Club offers seniors in Alaska an enriching environment to socialize with others while getting personalized care. The center has its own transportation and can pick seniors up and take them home at the end of the day. Seniors who visit the facility will see why their caregivers love what they do.
Kori Mateaki
Turnagain Social Club
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook